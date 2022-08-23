Like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the zodiac signs that can successfully win back an ex

The triumphant return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could have an astrological explanation. There are signs of the zodiac that are more likely to recover a love from the past and although it depends on many circumstances, they can be successful if they wish.

Our signs can reveal a lot about our romantic lives. There are some who do not give second chances in love and would never return to where there was fire, but others are willing to try again.

According to astrologer Reda Wigle, these are the zodiac signs that can successfully win back an ex’s love.

They’re quick to change their minds and it is this irregularity in their way of thinking that keeps them open to the possibility of trying a second time. One day they may bad-mouth their ex, but the next they’ll go to extremes and convince themselves that redemption is possible, the astrologer explained in a New York Post article on her online version.

You are very likely to get back together with an ex because they hold on to the wonderful times they shared together. They don’t get rid of things completely, they keep what is most valuable. Cancer is the most nostalgic sign of the zodiac and they don’t lose the idea of ​​reminiscing and living memories again. This sign is of habits in love, so their relationships are marked by breakups and reconciliations.

Leo rules the heart and they can’t bear the humiliation of a breakup, however, they don’t usually speak ill of an ex. With flattery and demonstrations of affection they can be won back and since they are lovers of drama, they also love the art of doing everything to recover what seemed lost. The best example of love returns is the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, both of whom belong to this zodiac sign.

With Scorpio there are two soups with their ex: either they banish him completely and never hear from him again or they keep it close enough to retrieve it. In the second case, reconciliations preceded by wild sexual encounters are their favorites, so they keep their hearts open to the possibility of a return.

He is romantic, sentimental and empathic, so can’t help but go back to where he once felt love. Although he is not characterized by good judgment, his optimism can be good when the relationship ended due to outside situations or misunderstandings, not so when he returns with a toxic ex.

It may interest you:

– The most unattainable zodiac women for men

– The zodiac women who most try to get back with their ex

– The 4 most faithful zodiac women in romantic relationships