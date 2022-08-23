Leo Messi, magic and 7 Golden Balls. La Pulce who left his Barca for PSG

© photo by www.imagephotoagency.it

Lionel Messi, a player who will remain forever in the history of football. Those who love football, in the finest expression of his language, cannot help but love the exploits of the Pulce today at PSG. For years he too has become the top goalscorer of the Argentine national team. Before Maradona, before Batistuta. For over a decade he has been considered the best footballer in the world along with CR7, but until recently few were ready to bet on him. Because the health problems were serious and Barcelona could not be sure that they would be overcome. The Blaugrana club, however, has always believed in the Argentine from Rosario and in 2004 here is the debut in the first team. From the very first kicks, the whole Camp Nou understood that he was facing a predestined one. In total there are 672 goals in the Blaugrana jersey, in 778 games. Over the years practically all the top European clubs have tried to snatch him from Barça without succeeding, at least until last summer when PSG exploited the enormous financial problems of the Catalans to insert him into the trident of dreams with Mbappè and Neymar.

In his career, as mentioned, he has won everything and perhaps even more. Make yourself comfortable: 10 Spanish Championships, 7 Spanish Cups, 8 Spanish Super Cups, one French League, 4 Champions League, 3 UEFA Super Cup, 3 Club World Cups, one Copa America and one Olympic Gold. Messi has also won the title of top scorer in La Liga 6 times, 6 in the Champions League, 6 times the Golden Boot and above all 7 Golden Balls. All in anticipation of the next, inevitable, successes. Today Leo Messi turns 35.

Thomas Helveg, Luis Garcia, Shunsuke Nakamura, Juan Roman Riquelme, Cicinho, Andra Raggi, Arturo Lupoli, Micah Richards and David Alaba were also born today.