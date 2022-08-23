La La Land: The successful musical about dreams, love and jazz that has just arrived on the streaming platform | FAME

Jazz, performance, dreams and love. Under those themes she dances and sings one of the most successful movies of recent years, which was awarded six Oscars, although many remember more when it was given an extra golden statuette by mistake, which was instantly rectified and to the bewilderment of the nominees and attendees. This movie, which it was on netflix beforejust arrived at HBO Max catalog.

The film had its debut in 2016 and it was a resounding success, far exceeding the budget of 30 million dollars: the story got more than 445 million in its projection in cinemas all over the world.

We refer to “La La Land” (“The city of stars: La La Land” or “La La Land: A love story”), the movie of Damian Chazellewho had previously shone with “the black swan”. This tape just returned to streaming and we tell you more about its plot and cast led by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Mia and Sebastian dancing in “La La Land” (Photo: Summit Entertainment)

WHAT IS “LA LA LAND” ABOUT?

The tape starts with a dance and song scene to set the pace for the film: the musical. This takes place in the middle of traffic on a Los Angeles freeway, where the protagonists are, who still do not know each other: Sebastian Wilder and Mia Dolan. Actually, they do see each other, but with an obscene gesture involved, like grumpy drivers who, at last, can move on to their destinations.

Sebastian is a jazz pianist who tries to survive as best he can in the city, which implies put your talent to work routine, commercial and stiff of a restaurant. Also play for an eccentric gang at parties of wealthy people, in one of them is that he crosses paths with Mia.

She is a young aspiring actress, which has had a series of unfortunate castings. His difficulty in obtaining a role means that he has another job to be able to eat: as barista on a recording set. When they see each other there, they start talking about their dreams and disappointments.

Thus, the protagonists will have their delirium of love, wrapped in their yearnings for life and making decisions for their futures. “La La Land” stands out for its great soundtrack, its wonderful display of colors. Although narratively it is not a masterpiece. Yes, it is a moving film and to which one turns to get excited, suffer and feel again the inextricable paths of life.

The protagonists staring at each other (Photo: Summit Entertainment)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “LA LA LAND”?

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder

Emma Stone as Mia Dolan

J. K. Simmons as Bill

Finn Wittrock as Greg Earnest

Sonoya Mizuno as Caitlin

Jessica Rothe as Alexis

Callie Hernandez as Tracie

Jason Fuchs as Carlo

Rosemarie DeWitt as Laura Wilder

John Legend as Keith

Meagen Fay as Mia’s Mom

Tom Everett Scott as David

Damon Gupton as Harry

Josh Pence as Josh

Anna Chazelle as Sarah

HOW TO WATCH “LA LA LAND”?

The movie “La La Land“, with Ryan Goslin and Emma Stoneis part of the catalog of hbo max from August 2022. To watch the film online on the streaming platform, you can click on this link.

TRAILER OF “LA LA LAND”