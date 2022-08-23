Kylie Jenner responds to the haters who criticize her lips on TikTok

The undoubted queens of social networks are the Kardashians. And the famous one who dominates the ‘beauty’ world is the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner. Put this together, add his passion for aesthetic touch-ups and you have the conversation on social networks served. They have made tight-fitting dresses in colors that blend in with the skin fashionable and were the creators of the wave of nude lipstick that hit stores a few years ago. Since Kylie began to climb positions in the ‘ranking’ of the most influential young women in the world (and on the Internet), she has left us many makeup tutorials and, above all, a long list of controversies. Starting with those who criticized her for the facial surgeries she had undergone, which she initially did not admit (insecurities affect us all, imagine when you have been in the media center since you were a child). Once again, the controversy has surrounded the billionaire.

With the rise of TikTok, Kylie’s reign on Instagram has moved to the trendy social network. Criticism came in one of the videos published by the businesswoman in which she appears with her best friendStassie Karanikolaou. Both wear a neutral eyeliner, very characteristic of the television family. But it has been andthe size of your lips (which are always in the spotlight) which has not gone unnoticed: they seemed meatier than usualand some users have commented on it (and we can’t say they relied on sympathy or respect).

It didn’t take long for the ‘trolls’ and ‘haters’ to appear, taking this as the perfect excuse to criticize against the founder of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ and in the video, the lips of both women appear more exaggerated than usual. The ‘post’ began to fill with comments about the size of Jenner’s lips, but also those of her friend.

Kylie has decided that this time she was not going to remain silent while receiving messages that had the sole purpose of humiliating her, and she has decided to silence them with a brief but forceful answer: “It is the filter, but long“, he replied to a comment that criticized his lips for being “too big”. Apparently, the video had been recorded with a filter that would cause the effect that his lips are bigger than they really are.

We can be more or less a fan of the Kardashians or be against the use of filters that deform (or ‘perfect’) the face, but we cannot deny that malicious comments, directed with the sole purpose of hurting or embarrassing, do not do any harm either. right. We remember that the same Kylie has openly spoken of the huge complex she had as a teenager for her lips, which were then “too fine”. Which leaves us with the lesson that you can never be too good by Internet standards (not even with a filter included).

