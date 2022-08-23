Kylie Jenner responds to criticism about her photos in a laboratory

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

There is no week that any of the Kardashian-Jenners don’t have to deal with some controversy. They must be more than used to this type of situation, but even so, when the controversy gets out of hand, they do not hesitate to respond. In recent days, she has been the little one of the clan, Kylie Jenner, who has received a barrage of criticism for her photos in the laboratory of her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. The reason? The businesswoman did not meet basic health standards.

In the gallery of images that Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram, she appeared in the Milan laboratory without a mask, gloves and untied hair, so the users of the social network have not hesitated to comment that the makeup tycoon was not wearing the regulatory equipment while handling the products. Although, without a doubt, the messages that have been repeated the most is that Kylie did not wear the normative cap.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Among the thousands of criticisms received, there is one that has stood out and has made Kylie Jenner has been forced to respond, since he is a cosmetic creator and makeup artist, Kevin James Bennett, who used Instagram to publicly criticize Kylie in a lengthy ‘post’, calling out the manufacturers for allowing the photos to be taken “without following proper sanitation protocols.” Then, Kylie Jenner has said:

Kevin – This photo is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never break health protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. It is completely unacceptable, I agree. This is a little personal space creating my own fun samples and taking photos for content nowhere near mass manufacturing. No one is putting customers at risk. Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information!!!!”

On the other hand, some sources have told ‘Page Six’ that the cosmetics founder he was not in the production area while the photos were being taken and that Kylie Jenner was in an accessible laboratory area where she could review colors and ideas, that is, the same thing that the businesswoman said in her comment.