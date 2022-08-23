Kylie Jenner responds harshly to a follower who criticized her lips

LAs Kardashian they are always in the news for what they do or don’t do. An example of this is Kylie Jenner who recently has been heavily criticized for using his private jet to make flights of less than half an hour or for having changed the name of his newborn son.

This time the youngest of the Kardashian sisters has made the news again, but this time for defending herself after the criticism received by a hater who has commented negatively the aesthetic touches of the influencer.

Kylie Jenner defends herself after criticism from a follower

Kylie Jenner has confessed multiple times the great complex that she suffered as a child with her lips and does not hide the touch-ups that she has done to increase its size. In addition, the businesswoman has recognized that this insecurity initiated her in the world of makeup to later create her own brand and become the youngest billionaire in the world. But even having overcome her complex, Kylie Jenner continues to receive criticism about the dimensions of her lips.

This time it has been on the Tik Tok social network, where the influencer has published a video dancing with one of her friends. The video does not seem very different from the type of content that can be seen on the platform but it seems that a follower has caught the attention something more specific.

The hater, after seeing the video, has released a comment saying: “My mother, the lips” accompanied by a series of emoticons showing his dissatisfaction with what he had just seen.

But Kylie has not wanted to remain silent and seeing the criticism has decided to answer the user. With a “It’s a filter, get out”, the influencer has revealed the reason for the size of her lips and has settled all kinds of discussion or criticism. This response has generated a barrage of comments that have applauded Kylie’s attitude, while others have come out in defense of the hater explaining that “her lips look exactly the same with or without a filter.”