Kristen Wiig’s 10 best films according to IMDb

This Monday, August 22, actress and comedian Kristen Wiig turns 49. The interpreter rose to fame thanks to her participation in the iconic American comedy show Saturday Night Live.

In his career he has nine Emmy nominations, seven of them for his appearances in the aforementioned space. Additionally, he has an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Bridesmaids, which he co-wrote with Annie Mumolo.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Kristen Wiig movies according to IMDb.

10.- Bridesmaids (6.8)

The competition between two of the bridesmaids to see who is the best friend of the bride poses a bad scenario. With Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy.

9.- Whip It (6.9)

An indie rock-loving misfit finds a way to deal with her city’s misery after discovering a roller derby league. With Elliot Page, Drew Barrymore and Kristen Wiig. On Amazon Prime Video

8.- Paul (6.9)

Two English comic book fanatics traveling across America encounter an alien outside Area 51. With Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Available on Netflix and HBO Max.

7.- Slightly pregnant (6.9)

The story between Alison and Ben should have been in a night out… but it extended 9 more months. Now they will try to meet. With Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl. On Netflix and Star+

6.- Ghostbusters (6.9)

Following an invasion of ghosts in Manhattan, paranormal enthusiasts Erin Gilbert and Abby Yates, nuclear engineer Jillian Holtzmann, and subway worker Patty Tolan team up to stop the supernatural threat. With Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon and Chris Hemsworth. It’s on Netflix

5.- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (7.1)

Peter goes on vacation to Hawaii to try to get over his recent breakup with Sarah, unaware that she is on her way to the same hotel with her new boyfriend. With Jason Segel, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell.

4.- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (7.3)

On the brink of losing his job, Walter springs into action, embarking on an adventure more extraordinary than anything he could have imagined. With Ben Stiller and Kristen Wiig. Available in Star+

3.- My favorite villain (7.6)

When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphaned girls as pawns in a grand scheme, he finds his love is profoundly changing him for the better. With the voices of Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig. The actress also participates in the sequels. On HBOMax.

2.- The Martian (8.0)

Left behind on Mars after being left for dead by his team, an astronaut must rely on his wits to find a way to let Earth know he’s alive and survive until possible rescue. With Matt Damon. It is found in Star+

1.- How to train your dragon (8.1)

A hapless young Viking, who aspires to hunt dragons, becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon, and learns that there may be more to the creatures than he knew. With the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler and Kristen Wiig. The actress also participates in the sequels. on netflix