Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has been seen with Rod Stewart’s daughter

Who was a couple of Kourtney Kardashian – now wife of Travis Barker – has recently been seen in an affectionate attitude with the daughter of Rod Stewart. It is not the first time that they are hunted by the press, but this time the atmosphere seemed more than friendly.

KimberlyStewart, 43 years old, could be dating the businessman. The possible couple did not hide their loving attitude while strolling through Santa Monica to the delight of the paparazzi.

He was dressed completely in black, completing the outfit with an “over-size” jacket while Benicio del Toro’s ex wore elegant black boots to match a set of the same color.

After the date of the still unconfirmed couple, Scott Disick had an accident with his Lamborghini which fortunately was no more than a minor incident.

The most ironic and incredible thing about it is that it was the Stewarts who once introduced Scott to the Kardashian family. After a long relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and 3 children in common no one could imagine that the businessman would end up dating the musician’s daughter.