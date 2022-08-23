Kourtney Kardashian apparently responds to backlash from fans over reports of excessive water use

Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be returning fire after being criticized for exceeding her family’s water budget. Here’s what fans have previously said about the reality star, how Kardashian responded, and what fans are saying now.

Fans criticized Kourtney Kardashian after reports exposed her excessive use of water

Kourtney Kardashian was targeted when reports revealed that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star had significantly exceeded the water budget for his family. According to CBS Los Angeles, water logs showed that Kardashian’s house, “an 8 million dollar house in Calabasas,” had “used 245% of the water budget allocated in May, the fourth month in which it is went beyond the budget “.

The 43-year-old has a lifestyle brand and website called Poosh, where she promotes her environmentally friendly lifestyle with articles like “Ways Kourt changed her home to be greener” and “21 daily habits to help protect Mother Earth .”

Fans criticized Kardashian and labeled her as “hypocritical” for her water consumption in a Reddit thread titled “Kourtney was ashamed of CBS this morning for exceeding her water budget during the drought.”

One fan commented: “She should be ashamed and should be fined heavily. Anyone who buys them ‘I’m an ecological girl’ needs to wake up, ”while another wrote:“ Hypocritical monster. Is all her well-being and her environmentalism a lie or an image?

Kardashian and his famous family have also been criticized for their frequent use of private jets due to the impact on the environment.

Severe drought in California has led some counties to enact unprecedented water balances. A CBS investigation in Los Angeles found that celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone are using up to three times their allotted water budget https://t.co/y4NYKDUvUH – CBS Sunday morning? (@CBSSunday) July 15, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian apparently reacted to criticism of water use with a photo

On August 17, not long after news of Kourtney Kardashian’s excessive use of water surfaced, the reality star apparently responded to the backlash on social media.

She posted a photo on her Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours) showing what appeared to be her backyard (based on the pool, which fans recognize from Kardashian’s other social media photos). The lawn took up most of the photo and was visibly underwater, having turned yellow and brown.

The reality star’s grass is usually a lush and vibrant green, thanks to frequent and abundant watering.

What do Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade and Sylvester Stallone have in common? They received warnings that their monthly water budgets were overrun. Https://t.co/8RkeruPNso – KNX 97.1 FM news (@knxnews) August 22, 2022

Fans are divided on how they feel about the reality star’s photo

Kourtney Kardashian fans spotted the photo of her backyard in her Instagram stories, and many took it as the reality star’s response to criticism of her excessive use of water. They’re giving mixed reactions to the yellow grass on a Reddit thread titled “Wait, that’s a good thing, isn’t it ???? Did you stop watering ???? “

“First he flew in commercials and now he shows us that he is not watering his lawn,” wrote one fan. “Are you really trying to distance yourself from your climate criminal sisters?”

Another fan said: “They cut her off! Or put her a limiter! It is so crazy what she did with the water intake for his house ”.

Others believe that Kardashian really cares about the environment and has changed his water consumption. “You know what, I’ll take it,” wrote one fan. “We hope you are taking it seriously and have realized the negative impact you have had on the environment.”

“Whatever the reason, he’s doing something right or it could affect others[s] do the same, ”commented another fan. “Who cares why he does it, at least for the climate.”

