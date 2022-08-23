Kim Kardashian, identical to North West in her teens

The Kardashians really like to take out the trunk of memories and delight their millions of followers with old photos, something they do frequently lately (which we love). If a few days ago it was Kris Jenner who shared an old family photo that made us hallucinate, in this case she has been Kim Kardashian who has become nostalgic.

Between posing in a matching bikini with her sister Khloé and photos of her idyllic vacations with Pete Davidson, the businesswoman also tends to pull the reel to share images from another era. Every time she does, fans can’t help but notice how much the Kardashian has changed, but there’s also one comment that gets repeated a lot: her strong resemblance to her daughter North West (Although there are others who believe that the one he really resembles is four-year-old Chicago West.)

Kardashian has shared an image of when she was a teenager, this time corresponding to the year 1996. It is a summer photo in which she poses in a white t-shirt while having an ice cream. Seriously, we can’t get over how much she looks like her 9-year-old daughter here, they’re terrific!

If we look at one of the last photos of mother and daughter together shared by Kim, we will realize that the resemblance between her mother as a teenager and the girl today is truly uncanny. An image that, by the way, gave a lot to comment on at the time of it, because the fans were quite amazed seeing how old North is already.

We can’t wait to see what more photos Kim surprises us with next.