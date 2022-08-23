Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone booked for flouting drought rules

ANDn California, hard hit by the drought, celebrities like kim kardashian and Sylvester Stallone received warnings from authorities for repeatedly circumventing water restrictions in their residences, he reported Monday Los Angeles Times.

Strict limits on water consumption apply in southern fringes of California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, as the American West endures its 23rd straight year of drought, aggravated by climate change caused by human activity.

Despite this, more than 2,000 residents of these two exclusive neighborhoods north of Los Angeles, known for their big green lawns and giant pools, continue to push the limits, often in staggering numbers.

The stars of reality shows Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were among repeat offenders in June, the newspaper reported, based on information obtained through a request from the Public Records Law.

A Hidden Hills home and an adjacent lot owned by a trust linked to Kim Kardashian exceeded their water allowance by a combined 1.05 million liters for the month, while her sister Kourtney’s property in nearby Calabasas exceeded 379,000 liters.

SILVESTER STALLONE EXCEEDS LIMITS UP TO 533%

On the other hand, the property of the protagonist of “Rocky” in Hidden Hills, valued at $18 million, exceeded water consumption limits in June by almost 900,000 liters, or 533 percent, after being about 740,000 liters above what was allowed the previous month, the newspaper said.

Repeat offenders are first fined hundreds of dollars, but can end up seeing their reduced supplies to a drip.

Authorities in the Las Vírgenes water district, which encompasses Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed metal restriction flow at shutoff valves at about 20 properties, the LA Times reported.

A representative of the kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AFP.

Stallone’s attorney told the Times that the situation could be “misrepresented” for a property that has about 500 trees, saying that his client had “proactively” installed a drip irrigation system and let some plants die.

LOS ANGELES: THIRSTY LAWN WITH NATIVE PLANTS

Among the celebrities mentioned in the newspaper’s investigation were also the comedian kevin hart and former NBA basketball star Dwyane Wade.

A city of many palm trees, Los Angeles is also known for its lush and green gardensoften maintained with automatic sprinklers.

But residents are increasingly replacing their thirsty lawns with plants native to this desert region, and Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt said he was confident in the example that celebrities can set. “We need them to step up,” he noted. N

