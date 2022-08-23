Khloe Kardashian congratulates former Adrienne Bailon of Rob Kardashian on baby news

Khloe Kardashian congratulated Adrienne Bailon, the ex-girlfriend of her brother Rob Kardashian, on the birth of her first child.

The host of the real talk show has been dating Rob for two years, with their romance starring in the first few seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They separated in 2009.

Adrienne, 38, announced on Tuesday the birth of her son Ever James with her husband Israel Houghton via a surrogate on Instagram.

“Our baby is here and we are so in love! If you’ve followed our love story… you know our journey to the baby was very challenging – But God is true to her word and her promises, “she captioned a photo of herself and her husband. with Ever.

“We have been praying quietly while sitting on this magnificent secret for the past 9 months. Every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage is worth it. All. “

Khloe, a mother of two who recently welcomed her second via surrogate, replied to the post: “I’m so happy for you A !!! She is the luckiest child to have both of you as parents. You will be the most amazing mom! I love you! Enjoy every second. “