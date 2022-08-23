‘Ketchup or Makeup’: Rihanna’s new makeup line with MSCHF

The launch of a new collaboration between FENTY BEAUTYmakeup brand founded by RihannaY MSCHFa collective of art from New York which has caused a lot of fury in social networks for the extravagant and rare pieces they make.

This new product could not be the exception, as both companies came together to launch a line of Lipgloss packed in envelopes ketchup. The collection contains six packets with the iconic colors of the tomato sauce that we all know, but the curious thing about the case is that you don’t know what you can get: “Ketchup or Makeup”.

If you are ready to open them you can find one of the lipstick best sellers by Fenty Beuty, the Cherry Gloss Bombjust like finding pure ketchup, as shown in the promos that were made viral in networks and unleashed comments of all kinds. Imagine putting on lipstick with the help of a fried potato.

This is what the new collaboration between Fenty Beauty and MASCHF looks like

Thus, it was reported that Rihanna’s new collection has a price of 25 dollars, which is approximately 500 pesos and is already available, but remember that the joke of the product is not knowing what you are buying, something risky, but that will surely generate thousands of earnings.

If you want to buy this innovative lipstick you can do it in two ways: go to New York and look for a Hot-dog stand where they are available or through the internet, on the official Fenty Beauty website, although you can also buy them on the official site of the colaboration ketchuppormakeup.com would you buy them

