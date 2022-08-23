Kendall Jenner’s white trousers are evergreen

If you have no idea how to dress in September, it inspires you Kendall Jenner who recently unveiled a flawless outfit. White jeans, leather accessories, orange cardigans: an outfit, that of Kendall Jenner, which can be worn during every single season – changing jackets and shoes, and above all on any occasion.

«Kendall by day», then at the head: «@KendallJenner». This is the caption shared by Dani Michelle on Instagram (@DanixMichelle), the stylist of Kendall Jenner, which is worth a thousand words. The image that dates back to July 19 immediately broke the Internet once it appeared on social media thanks to the chic and irreverent ensemble worn by the American model. In the shot in question, Kendall in high-waisted jeans and micro-cardigan is in Los Angeles on a shopping session. If this is not the inspiration we have been waiting for for the (rare) warm or windy days.

Street style, Kendall Jenner’s white trousers are an evergreen

Available in pure white cotton denim, the straight pants worn by Kendall Jenner are the jeans that can’t never missing in the closet. Renamed Myra Jean, are a product of the GOLDSIGN brand (@GOLDSIGNDenim) and feature a classic straight line with a high waist. To complete the work, a black leather belt that recalls the The Row accordion bag carried on the shoulder. A pair of white rounded toe pumps (again The Row) further enhanced the figure. The cardigan Thistles di MIAOU in paprika palette is an old acquaintance, voice of the verb: «to be cool even on the beach according to Kendall».