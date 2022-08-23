Kendall Jenner’s long skirt is our style obsession for the rent

If the summer was for the dresses, everything indicates that this september will be for the skirtsand although the miniskirt also stepped strongly among the summer trends, little by little and with the drop in temperatures, centimeters of fabric are added to leave less skin exposed.

If yesterday we talked about the skirt Animal Print by Olivia Palermo, today we look again at the casual style of Kendall Jenner to have this long skirt under our radar.

Kendall Jenner already wears the skirt that suits all bodies

In addition, the neutral tone selected by the super modelits straight design, its length to the ankles and the small opening on one of the sides of the hem make it a stylistic obsession not only for its minimalism and easy combination, but for being one of the models that better feel and more stylized.

Another plus point? its versatility. It is the perfect skirt to wear with trainers and a basic t-shirt. tank topin the purest Kendall style or, on the contrary, combine it with a shirt and some stilettos to go to a work meeting or a dinner with friends.

Get the skirt of the moment

Skirt with opening. Mango. (25.99 euros).Mango

Long high-waisted skirt with a small opening at the bottom of the skirt. Mango. (25.99 euros).

Crossed skirt. Massimo Dutti. (69.95 euros).Massimo Dutti

Long wrap skirt in beige, high waist and fluid cut. Massimo Dutti. (69.95 euros).

Gathered skirt. Mango. (49.99 euros).Mango

Long high-waisted skirt made of textured fabric, with an opening at the hem and a gathered waist. Mango. (49.99 euros).

Straight skirt. Zara. (15.95 euros).Zara

Sand tone long skirt, high waist, elastic waist and hem with opening in the back. Zara. (15.95 euros).

