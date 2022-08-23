Kendall Jenner Pairs Stylish Clogs With Jeans

After a sunny summer of extra-cool masculine bikinis, baseball caps and colorful beach sarongs, Kendall Jenner is focusing his attention on the fall fashion. But how is the supermodel preparing for the upcoming season? In sleek footwear, of course, courtesy of her favorite minimalist brands The Row and Khaite.

Kendall Jenner.Getty Images

The pretty 26-year-old supermodel has been seduced by the appealing aesthetics of both brands, and has now invested in Khaite’s Downing oversized buckled clog sandals, which she wore on August 22 with jeans, a crop top , her extra-slim sunglasses, and a stylish bag, all in the sleek black color. The curvaceous shape of her shoe reflects one of the most popular styles on the spring/summer 2022 runways.

Khaite The Downing Buckle-Detail Mules

Like every fashionable It-girl, Kendall Jenner She declares herself a fan of Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona sandals, a casual classic that she’s been wearing repeatedly with fresh ensembles in the last few hot months.

But as the new season approaches, she’s added more sparkle to her wardrobe with The Row’s new season tassel loafers. The model sister of the Kardashian clan, she wore these patent leather shoes again, which were the perfect complement to a silk skirt and a bra to wear them on an outing with friends last week.

Your fashion recommendation to wear this style? The more you make the outfit minimalist, the better this shoe will look. Whether you choose to wear a total tailored look or the fashion vest with your favorite pants, thanks to their elegant power that attracts the eye, the patent leather loafers or the XL buckle clogs will be your secret weapon to shine any look. of autumn

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti