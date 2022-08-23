Kendall Jenner and her routine before bed: rituals and objects of the heart to calm anxiety and promote rest

Kendall Jenner and her bedtime routine

For Kendall Jenner, the bedtime routine is more than a set of practical habits that include flawless skin care and attention to oral hygiene (since 2019, the American model is a partner of oral care company Moon , with which it recently launched its first line of products, all based on natural, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients: toothpastes, toothbrushes and tooth whitening pen). “In the evening I like to relax,” says Jenner a Vogue“I usually have tea, read a book or write in my diary.” Last year, Jenner talked about her fight against anxiety and found that a planned nighttime routine helps calm crowding thoughts. “I have struggled with anxiety for years and I know there can be good days and bad days,” explains Jenner, “If I feel the need to relax, I do 15 minutes of meditation to calm the anxiety and rest well.”

In this interview Kendall Jenner shares her essentials for the night, from the pen for whitening teeth to the Skims pajamas, a shapewear brand created by her sister Kim Kardashian. And the sheets? For now, Jenner will keep the secret to herself.

What’s on your nightstand?

A water bottle. Having it handy reminds me to drink water throughout the day, so I keep one on my nightstand too. I usually use Takeya. So, always water to stay hydrated, and then the Rose Mint Teeth Whitening pen and a soothing candle like MAD and LEN, which smell fantastic. The one I always use is Black Champaka, which saturates the air with a warm and comforting aroma.

Mad et Len black Champaka candle Takeya Actives insulated stainless steel water bottle

Do you look at your phone at night before bed?

I’m trying to improve the habit of keeping the phone by the bed at night. I usually try to avoid looking at it at least an hour before bed.

What are your favorite sheets?

Sheets are my biggest secret!

Blackout curtains or sunlight?

I love both, but my blackout curtains are great. If I have time to sleep late, I always take advantage of it.

In your routine, what are the things you do every night and what do you do from time to time?

The basic daily routine is skincare and oral hygiene with Moon Oral. Some evenings I perfect my skin care with extra products, serums and cleansers. I prefer to use gentle products on my face, like the Clean Natural Facial Cleanser from my dermatologist, Christie Kidd. For the serum I always use SkinCeuticals Vitamin CE Ferulic.

SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Christie Kidd clean natural facial cleanser

Moon graphite gray Clean Slide floss Moon charcoal mouth rinse

Do you set a time to go to bed?

During the week and when I’m home, I usually go to bed at about the same time. When I travel, it is much more difficult to keep to this time, but I try. I find that this habit keeps me in balance.

Wake up yes or no?

I usually have to work every day, so wake up! I also like to get up early to go horseback riding, and again I set the alarm. But sometimes I like to sleep a little more. Usually, at home and on business trips I set my phone to wake up in the morning.

Favorite pajamas?

The Skims pajamas, of course!

Skims Hotel Sleep button-up top

What keeps you awake at night? And those nights when you just can’t fall asleep, what do you do to try to relax?

Anxiety. I have struggled with anxiety for years and I know there can be good days and bad days. If I need to relax, I take 15 minutes of meditation to calm my anxiety and rest well.

This article originally appeared on British Vogue