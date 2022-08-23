Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: This is how they live their summer vacations on the Italian island of Ponza

Singer Katy Perry and Hollywood star Orlando Bloom are enjoying a few days of vacation in Italy and they have visited the island of Ponza, where they have been captured by the cameras of Italians and tourists who were in the area, local media reported on Tuesday.

The couple, who a month ago shot the new Dolce & Gabbana ad directed by filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino in Capri, were also passing through the towns of Amalfi and Positano, on the Amalfi Coast.

In the last hours, Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They were captured by the cameras of the curious on the island of Ponza, in the famous Eden nightclub, located in the port.

The sources suggest that the pop star and the actor did not hesitate to take some photos with the people who were in the premises, before heading to a reserved area to chat with a group of friends and play cards.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s habit that annoys her the most

Katy Perry revealed the habit that bothers him the most in his partner, Orlando Bloom. In a radio interview, conducted at the beginning of the year, the singer said that the actor is obsessive about dental floss, but the problem is that he forgets to throw the waste in the trash.

“Oh my God, he loves to clean his teeth and I appreciate that because some couples don’t and I find it gross. He has shiny teeth. But he flosses everywhere!”

The artist, who has a daughter in common with the Hollywood star, explained that her partner is quite forgetful, which sometimes causes her real head problems in her day-to-day life.

“She leaves it on my side of the bed, in the car and on the kitchen table. I always tell her, ‘We have trash cans everywhere!’ I’ve tried to train him,” he told British broadcaster HeartRadio.

postponed wedding



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019, after dating for three years.

In March 2020, they announced that they were putting their wedding plans in Japan on hold due to the pandemic. The couple chose to prevent before the 150 guests at the celebration.

“They were both elated that all the details of the wedding were finally being worked out, but have decided to put it on hold due to the coronavirus,” a source revealed to the magazine. People.

Although in recent months rumors have circulated about a possible marriage between Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloomthis has not been confirmed by the couple or by close sources.

(With information from EFE).

