Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted in Amalfi

23/08/2022
Pino D’Elia

Vip couple spotted yesterday afternoon in Amalfi: actor Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry, returning from an incognito visit to the Cathedral of Sant’Andrea they were seen in the well-known locality together with their little daughter. They left the superyacht at anchor in the harbor for a tour of the city center of Amalfi. They tried to blend in with the tourists, but the most attentive recognized them. For Katy Perry and her wife it was a fleeting visit, then the return on board and departure. The two stars love the Amalfi Coast.

In July 2017 Katy Perry, on vacation with some friends during a break in her relationship with Bloom, chose Ravello to attend a concert as part of the Ravello Festival.

Radio has always been my passion, starting the experience at a very young age with my program on a small radio in my country. It became my job when I joined Radio Alfa in 1991. Speaker and professional journalist, I am the oldest editor in service at Radio Alfa. In my free time I love to discover new places especially small villages to photograph. I love theatrical comedies and documentaries on nature and science.

