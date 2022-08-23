Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted in Amalfi
23/08/2022
Actuality
Actuality
Vip couple spotted yesterday afternoon in Amalfi: actor Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry, returning from an incognito visit to the Cathedral of Sant’Andrea they were seen in the well-known locality together with their little daughter. They left the superyacht at anchor in the harbor for a tour of the city center of Amalfi. They tried to blend in with the tourists, but the most attentive recognized them. For Katy Perry and her wife it was a fleeting visit, then the return on board and departure. The two stars love the Amalfi Coast.
In July 2017 Katy Perry, on vacation with some friends during a break in her relationship with Bloom, chose Ravello to attend a concert as part of the Ravello Festival.