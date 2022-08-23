Karla Pineda managed to get Aquivaldo Mosquera to leave his wife and accept his fatherhood

The conflict between Karla and Aquivaldo has lasted 8 years.

Karla and Aquivaldo met in 2014 and began a relationship

The former soccer player was reported for paternity in October 2015.

In September 2016 the affiliation was verified.

Karla has made it known on her social networks that she is in the same city as Aquivaldo.

There was a lot of controversy that arose when it was revealed that the former soccer player Aquivaldo Mosquera, 41 years old, he was a father as a result of the relationship with the actress Carla Pineda, of 39, and in 2016 the affiliation was verified through a DNA test that was positive. At that time, the Colombian was married to Juliana Latorre, 36, with whom she formed a family, and both divorced because she could not stand infidelity, and months later they remarried. But Mosquera and his wife Juliana decided to settle in Cali, Colombia, to have a quiet life. Now we talk with a friend of the former defender, who left us surprised when he learned of the situation that Aquivaldo lives today, his still wife Juliana and, of course, Karla:

-How has everything been in Aquivaldo Mosquera’s life?

“Professionally, he is doing great. Note that since 2016, when paternity was verified next to Karla Pineda, he and his wife Juliana decided to go together with their family to settle in Medellín, Colombia.

– And what has he done there?

“He dedicated himself to looking for talents, he trained boys to become soccer promises. He lived off all the money he made in America and from when he played in Pachuca, so he has never had financial problems, but because of the scandal, he preferred to stay away from Mexico with his family, and away from the spotlight.

-Did you put aside the issue of what happened with Karla Pineda?

“Well, remember that in court and outside of it, although he acknowledged his paternity, he made it clear to Karla that there would no longer be any type of coexistence, and they had remained that way all this time.”

-And if he gave him support?

“Yes, he has complied, the family court determined almost 25,000 pesos a month, something appropriate, since at first, Karla asked for 200,000 a month, but it was denied.”

-How has Aquivaldo’s relationship with Juliana been since then?

“Well, she forgave him everything, even infidelity, because they were in love. They swore eternal love to each other and said that Karla’s shadow would not tarnish the family happiness that they have had all this time, but well… today that fairy tale has become hell.

-What are you talking about?

“That in the middle of last year, Karla started looking for him again. Aquivaldo had even changed her cell phone number to completely leave the Karla issue behind, but she moved to get the new one and that’s where the nightmare began.”

-What was he doing?

“Well, I sent him messages that Mosquera avoided; moreover, he even showed them to his wife Juliana”.

-And then what happened?

“Well, I don’t know, Karla just didn’t take her finger off the line anymore; it seemed that she no longer cared about the image that she had”.

-How did Aquivaldo react with Karla?

“He asked her not to look for him, that he was happy with his wife.”

-So, Karla insisted?

“Well, I was looking for any kind of rapprochement between them. The bad thing is that he was not only looking for him because of the pension, he also wanted the man, he wanted to get rid of the thorn that he chose her wife and not her ”.

-And what happened then?

“Well, since Karla did not stop looking for him, conflicts began between Juliana and Aquivaldo. Juliana relived those moments of infidelity, the trouble in the family courts… so she started the imbalance in her marriage again, the nightmare began”.

-What was happening?

“Aquivaldo and Juliana began to argue, to get angry every time Karla insisted on looking for him for any reason, not just because of the pension, she wanted more rapprochement; she told him what she was doing, where she was going, and that annoyed Juliana. They were like this for many months, and each time the fights with Juliana were already very noticeable.

Didn’t you change your number?

“No, and Karla knew that she was hurting Aquivaldo’s family, Juliana, and so the months passed, until Karla cunningly made another move.”

-What did?

“Through her lawyer, Karla asked the court to summon Aquivaldo to reach an agreement and there were, from what I understand, two appointments in the month of September 2021; It was so that they could see each other and get to sign the pension increase that she was asking for, because her expenses were no longer enough”.

What happened in those hearings?

“Well, the first one was canceled, but it was a clever plan, because there was a second hearing where he made it clear that he could not give one more peso and that the pension was enough, but at the end, she took advantage of a moment to approach him in a way friendly. I don’t know exactly if she was inside the court or outside it that she took advantage of to have contact with him”.

-Really?

“Yes, it seemed that she had everything ready so that he would not reject her and see if she could soften his heart, and thus Karla began to get back into his life.”

-How strong!…

“Yes. Obviously, Aquivaldo told his wife and she screamed to heaven, she got upset, and when he returned to Colombia, her marriage got worse”.

-A very sad situation…

“Yes, but unfortunately, Aquivaldo didn’t help much.”

-Why?

“Because he started accepting calls from Karla, she wrote to him every day and so the communication increased. Juliana told him that because of the matter of not bothering him about the pension, there was no anger, she just told him to avoid talking to Karla too much, because her insistence did not bother him, because it seemed to him that she was looking for him like men”.

-And what happened?

“Well, several months passed and the distance, the problems, the anger between Juliana and Aquivaldo increased because Karla kept looking for a way to call him, to write to the former soccer player, and because the claims were evident in the family.”

-How cunning!…

And so they kept talking. Later, Juliana noticed that he was not so indifferent to Karla, that she talked more on the phone, she saw him texting and well, obviously, as a woman, she noticed changes in her husband; she then she started to claim him so much, that she fed him up”.

-What happened then?

“Well, Aquivaldo lived in Medellín with his family, but since January he had to travel much more to Cúcuta, where he worked with his players, and since he had his debut as technical director of the team on July 10, he had to stay for a long time. two months in Cúcuta, and Juliana stayed in Medellín with the family”.

-And how is Juliana?

“Badly, because the worst part is coming: as Juliana accepted his contact with Karla for the pension, now she regrets it.”

-Why?

“Because some time after Aquivaldo stayed in Cúcuta, Juliana found out that Karla was uploading to her stories that she had also traveled to Cúcuta, and she knew that she was already living with Aquivaldo.”

-Do not tell me!…

“Aquivaldo left most of his clothes, his things, and left without telling his wife the truth that he had abandoned her to go with Karla Pineda.”

Julian, how are you?

“Shattered; although the world is not closed to her economically, because Aquivaldo leaves her in a very good economic situation; but she is broken as a woman, as a wife, because whether she likes it or not, she is still her wife legally”.

-Was it very obvious what Karla did so that Juliana knew they were together?

“Well, Karla uploaded a photo to her stories where she traveled by plane and implied that he kept his promise and that God’s times are perfect, and he put his location in places in Cúcuta, but he sure did it so that Juliana realized And he achieve it. Juliana called Aquivaldo and asked him if he was with her, and he couldn’t deny it”.

-Why didn’t Karla say it?

“I don’t think he will, she is moved by the fact that he again earns a fortune, he is giving her a lot of money; and he is carrying the guilt of having abandoned her.”

-What do you think will happen with Juliana?

“I know that he will ask for a divorce, he wants them to live their lives as they please, and this time there will be no forgiveness; She says that Karla enjoys the crumbs that he leaves her, but I know from Aquivaldo’s voice that all the properties, land, cars, and everything that Mosquera has done belongs to the family that he formed with Juliana, so Karla will have to go. saving. Life puts people and things in every place, so let’s wait”, he concluded.