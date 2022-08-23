Justin Bieber, love from Argentina: fans stationed outside the Estadio Único a month before the concert

What you are willing to do for your idol, Argentine fans of Justin Bieber who have chosen to take a seat and sleep at the entrance of theEstadio Único of Santiago del Estero to secure the best seats at the pop star’s concert Canadian to be held in a month. The double concert by Justin Bieber is in fact scheduled for 10 and 11 September, but this clearly has not hindered the many admirers who have opted to set up a tent and wait for the arrival of their icon for which they would be willing to go crazy.

After the fear dictated by the facial paralysis that hit him in mid-July, Justin Bieber he decided, in fact, to confirm his commitments reassure his audience that he feared that the tickets purchased well in advance to attend his performance would be waste paper.

Estadio Unico

Justin Bieber, unconditional love from Argentina: the fandoms defy the cold temperatures for the Justice World Tour

Around August 8, social media – Instagram and Twitter on all – were made known to the public that they saw, in the area of ​​32nd Avenue, girls set up on the street to brave the cold and winter of La Plata, in a peculiar way at night. So, to make the various passers-by understand what it was, we thought of a flag depicting the face of Justin Bieberready to warm up the engines in front of his Justice World Tour: Therefore, there is no sacrifice for the native of London, Ontario, and the fans who are braving the cold temperatures of the Argentine winter are the most striking example even if, it is not the first time that supporters have gone mad to attend. an exhibition.

Harry Styles

The precedents in Italy: Harry Styles at the Unipol Arena in Bologna

A similar situation recently happened with Italian fans of Harry Styles – member of the infamous ex boy band gli one direction initially also composed of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik.- positioned outside theUnipol Arena in Bologna a week before his concert. In the face of this, however, a curious fact is that Harry Styles made sure that Pizzas with Coca Cola were distributed among the rows of boys and girls camped among tents and blankets. So, after all, these gestures are the demonstration of the love that fandoms feel for their icons, however exaggerated they may be.