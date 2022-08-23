Juan Manuel Santos reappears on Twitter and responds for controversy with Avianca; posted meme

Former President Juan Manuel Santos recently became a trend on different social networks because it became known that he could not take a flight in Canada and had to sleep at the air terminal.

Everything arose because of a column by the journalist Héctor Abad Faciolince. “This illustrious citizen and his wife have already done the immigration paperwork, they have their boarding pass with the assigned seats and they have delivered the luggage. At the time of boarding, they are informed that they cannot enter the plane. Indian.

Then he added: “It is already midnight, the VIP lounges are closed and the spouses wake up in two airport chairs. In the morning they manage to buy a new ticket with another company and return to Colombia making several stops. Upon finally arriving in Bogotá, this former president calls the Avianca manager and makes the claim.”

After the controversy that was generated around this issue, the former president broke the silence and reappeared this Monday on his personal Twitter account, where he spoke about what happened at the airport in the North American country.

Santos, in the same way, took advantage of the moment to tone down the controversy a bit and published a meme. In the image you can see the former head of state on the cover of the film The terminal (Steven Spielberg 2004).

The incident with Avianca and Air Canada is old. It’s not worth reviving. The important thing is that no passenger suffers what happened to us. pic.twitter.com/ewCip9uNmP – Juan Manuel Santos (@JuanManSantos) August 22, 2022

“The incident with Avianca and Air Canada is old. It’s not worth reviving. The important thing is that what happened to us does not happen to any passenger”, pointed out the former Colombian president to accompany the postcard, which quickly went viral.

It should be remembered that the Nobel Peace Prize winner published a photo last week on his social networks in which he appears in the company of Ban Ki-Moon, former Secretary General of the United Nations, in kyiv, Ukraine.

Through a press release, Avianca spoke. “Former President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife had a delay with an Air Canada flight, which affected the connection they later had with an Avianca flight. It is not true that Avianca denied boarding, “he specified.

This is the full statement from Avianca

Regarding the opinion column entitled “Anonymous Abuse” by Héctor Abad Faciolince, published on August 21, 2022, in which the content is totally different from what happened, Avianca clarifies:

Former President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife had a delay with an Air Canada flight, which affected the connection they later had with an Avianca flight. It is not true that Avianca has denied boarding. After the delay, Air Canada reaccommodated former President Santos and his wife, which in its system blocked the possibility of Avianca making changes to that reservation and boarding the passengers on the scheduled flight.

In a letter from Air Canada sent to the former president, it is clear that the responsibility lies with said airline and is not related to Avianca. Even understanding Air Canada’s responsibility for the inconveniences presented, Avianca reimbursed all additional tickets purchased by the former president.