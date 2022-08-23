Jorge Javier Vázquez, reckless after his admission to a hospital

Almost two weeks have passed since the health of Jorge Javier Vazquez would worry everyone. The presenter of “Sálvame” had been admitted to a hospital in Peru, where he spends his most risky vacations. He had suffered a pulmonary edema, due to “altitude sickness” and has told about it through his social networks.

Four hyperbaric chamber sessions for the pulmonary edema to disappear; corticosteroids, antibiotics and whatnot. A party (…) My throat is swollen and every bite I eat is a knife that stabs me in the soul.

Jorge Javier Vazquez
The Catalan has suffered from “altitude sickness”. Source: (Instagram @jorgejaviervazquez)

However, none of these misfortunes has made him back down on his decision to get to know the South American country in depth, nor deprive himself of the most crazy adventures. He had already fulfilled his dream of climbing Machu Picchu, even if it was with a load of oxygen and he was not going to stay with the desire to throw himself on the dunes.

