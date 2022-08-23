Jorge Javier Vázquez, reckless after his admission to a hospital

Almost two weeks have passed since the health of Jorge Javier Vazquez would worry everyone. The presenter of “Sálvame” had been admitted to a hospital in Peru, where he spends his most risky vacations. He had suffered a pulmonary edema, due to “altitude sickness” and has told about it through his social networks.

Four hyperbaric chamber sessions for the pulmonary edema to disappear; corticosteroids, antibiotics and whatnot. A party (…) My throat is swollen and every bite I eat is a knife that stabs me in the soul.

The Catalan has suffered from “altitude sickness”. Source: (Instagram @jorgejaviervazquez)

However, none of these misfortunes has made him back down on his decision to get to know the South American country in depth, nor deprive himself of the most crazy adventures. He had already fulfilled his dream of climbing Machu Picchu, even if it was with a load of oxygen and he was not going to stay with the desire to throw himself on the dunes.

The presenter has reappeared yesterday on his social networks to show how well he is doing in this other stage of his journey. Far from all fear, he has gone to the top of the sand ripples to launch himself on a sled.

The presenter does not want to miss anything in Peru. (Source: (Instagram @jorgejaviervazquez)

And he has done it twice so as not to miss the sensation of going backwards and on his belly. A sequence that many of his companions have applauded for his courage. “Fast Furious”, he writes next to the publication in memory of the famous movie saga played by Vin Diesel.

Alexia Rivas has recommended: “You have to do it, but in squat mode”. “I’m lovin ‘it”, expressed Master Joao. While Belén Esteban commented: “how cool”. He has also received affectionate greetings from the public of “Sálvame” who anxiously awaits him.

Despite the bad moment that he has had to go through, the Catalan has shown himself without any fear and willing to continue with his plans just as they were before suffering from the edema.

Even when he had barely received his medical discharge, Jorge Javier Vazquez I already anticipated it: “I have several flights to catch on this trip. Any special message for your loved ones? Remember that I carry you in my heart”.