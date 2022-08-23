Johnny Gargano returns to WWE on RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE after nine months of absence after the end of his contract in December 2021.

Suddenly and starting the third hour of the red show, “Johnny Wrestling” made his classic entrance to the stage before the public of Ontario, Canada. The NXT triple crown champion declared before those present that he has taken enough time to think about the future, in addition to focus on parenting caring for his son Quill with his wife Candice LeRae.

Gargano was quick to confirm to fans that will remain faithful to WWE as a new accession to the main cast of the company. Suddenly, theory He came out to the ring to congratulate his former “The Way” partner. After being offered a job as an “assistant”, Gargano chose to connect a Superkick to the jaw of Mr. Money in the Bank to leave him lying on the ground before leaving backstage.



Johnny Gargano has been linked to WWE since 2015, signing his first contract with the company the following year. His career in NXT has been one of the most outstanding in the development territory. “Johnny Wrestling” is a triple crown champion, a title that combines the NXT, North American and Tag Team Championships of the brand. Gargano’s contract expired on December 10 of 2021. The fighter chose not to renew it in order to focus on his recent fatherhood.

