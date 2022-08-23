Johnny Depp and Tim Burton: This is their relationship in real life

When it comes to friendships between directors and actors, Johnny Depp and Tim Burton They rank pretty high on the list. Sure, there was the eternal couple of Paul Thomas Anderson and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Quentin Tarantino certainly strikes explicit gold whenever he casts Samuel L. Jackson in one of his movies. And Christopher Nolan certainly has a revolving door of actors that he returns to for his latest blockbusters. But Depp and Burton have a fascinating relationship that hardly anyone knows about.

According to IMDb, Depp has appeared as an eccentric character in 8 of Tim Burton’s films, making for a long-standing association. But off screen, Depp and Burton they are really friends? Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship in real life.

Tim Burton changed Johnny Depp’s career

In the late ’80s, Johnny Depp was just another teenage heartthrob. Sure, he had starred in Freddy’s first “Nightmare on Elm Street” movie and starred in eccentric author John Waters’ movie “Cry Baby”. But most of all, he was known as the handsome guy on one of Fox’s earliest television shows, the teen crime drama “21 Jump Street.”

According to legend, when Depp first read the script for “Scissorhands Man”, I cry. But one thing is certain: when she met Tim Burton in a coffee shop, they had an instant chemistry.

“You don’t get that many times in your life where you just connect with someone and it’s really simple…it’s just there,” Burton said in an LA Times article. According to that same article, the studios wanted Tom Cruise over the newcomer, and Burton had to fight to cast Depp.

The film’s unique concept, a suburban twist on “Frankenstein” about a man with scissors for hands, would set the tone for both men’s run together.

Depp would cement his reputation as a different kind of movie star, one decidedly edgier and with a macabre taste that many of his contemporaries would not understand. And in Burton he would find himself a reliable leading man he could lean on again and again, whose bankability would steadily increase over the next two and a half decades.

friends before colleagues

Throughout his career, Johnny Depp has always had Tim Burton on your side. In fact, Burton is the one who originally fought the studio that wanted Tom Cruise to star in “Edward Scissorhands.” And since then, Burton has consistently supported the actor and supported his friend.

“Most of the times we’ve worked together he’s had to fight great battles to get hired,” Depp told the LA Times. “I feel so lucky to be on the road with him, more than a couple of times.”

After all, Burton is the one who comforted Depp on the set of “Ed Wood” when he was going through a breakup with Winona Rider. “It felt weird being around him like he wasn’t acting like Johnny anymore. It’s almost like Winona took over Johnny’s soul, Johnny’s love.”

On top of that, Depp is the godfather of Burton’s son. The actor summed up their friendship beautifully, “He is blood. He is family”.

Did you know?

​