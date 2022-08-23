JLo and Ben Affleck: they were the great absentees at their wedding | Lifestyle

Javier Garcia

Some relatives could not accompany the couple on this special day

last weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for the second time at a lavish wedding that took place at a mansion in Savannah, Georgia, owned by the actor.

Unlike your first link, for this occasion they had the presence of several luxury guests among which the names of Matt Damon, George Clooney and the film director kevin smithwho are part of the closest circle of the protagonist of ‘Perdida’.

However, in addition to Jennifer Garner who turned down the invitation to the event, the 50-year-old actor’s brother, Casey Affleck was conspicuous by his absence on this special date.

Despite the speculation around an alleged feud with the ‘Diva del Bronx’the reason for his absence was due to a more embarrassing situation, which we will tell you about below.

Why didn’t Casey Affleck attend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?

According to various portals, the Ben Affleck’s younger brother did not attend the celebration that lasted for three days, since he apparently fell asleep or at least this was what the actor was heard saying in the middle of a quick interview that they conducted on the street.

Despite this information, other media such as PageSixthey mentioned that when Casey was questioned by a paparazzi about his absence at the wedding of bennifersimply replied that “I had other things to do“.

There are several versions about the reason for his absence at the wedding Getty Images

For its part, People assured that a source close to Casey Affleck revealed that the real reason that prevented him from attending the wedding was due to family obligations.

Through social networks, the winner of the Oscar award in 2017 for his participation in the film ‘Manchester By The Sea’, however, yes congratulated Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckmaking it clear that there is no estrangement with her sister-in-law by writing: “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!”