Jennifer Lopez unveils the three dresses she wore on her wedding day to Ben Affleck | People

“Life is a work of art and we are the artists. Make her as beautiful as you want and create the person you want to be.” This is the forceful message with which Jennifer Lopez’s official newsletter opens, the virtual space that she has created for her community, understanding this not only as her fans, but as anyone, including the media, who wants to be up to date with the latest pop singer news. And, lately, Jennifer Lopez does not stop creating content: after marrying Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last July, the actor and the singer married again on August 20, this time in front of a hundred of guests, with all their children present and in a party of three days.

Some details of that second and lavish wedding have already been revealed: that it was held in Savannah, Georgia, on the farm of more than 35 hectares that Ben Affleck owns in the area, on Hampton Island, an island formed by a couple of streams and the Conasauga River. On the farm, which has a large 560-square-meter colonial-style main house and two smaller ones for guests, there is also a pretty jetty. It was precisely on that pier where part of the link took place, and where some media captured Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, arriving arm in arm before their guests. The couple was accompanied during the wedding parade by their five children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom the actor had with fellow actress Jennifer Garner; and the twins Max and Emme, 14, born from the interpreter’s relationship with singer Marc Anthony. What had been kept secret until now was one of the most anticipated details: the bride’s dress.

It has been Jennifer Lopez herself, through her newsletter, who has revealed the mystery: it was not just one dress, but there were three, all of them designed by Ralph Lauren, who has always been one of the reference designers of the singer. The first of the three dresses was the one she wore for the ceremony, which lasted about 45 minutes, held under the white metal frame of a church, created specifically for the occasion in the back garden overlooking the North Newport River, according to reports. the US edition of fashion: “Over 1,000 scarves and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren’s classic high-neck column dress. The ruffles were joined by hand, creating a voluminous and romantic skirt. The sleeve was inset with a cascading ruffle, which draped from the back of the high neckline to the shoulder. A full-length veil added an extra layer of drama,” they pointed out from the middle.

After the ceremony, the cocktail party arrived at the aforementioned house, to then attend the dinner held in the barn and a subsequent dance enlivened by DJs. Jennifer Lopez changed her wardrobe twice: the first, a dress with cascading pearl necklaces that recalled the sumptuous Hollywood glamor of past decades, and the second, with a mermaid silhouette and a keyhole neckline that culminated in Swarovski crystals.

Affleck and Lopez have already been about to marry once, in 2004, after two years of relationship. At that time, the pressure of the media and the take-off point in which the careers of both artists were found put an end to the relationship and the wedding plans. The then-ex-couple made their life apart: Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, they had two children, and they separated amicably in July 2011. She then dated former baseball player Alex Rodriguez for four years, with the one who canceled his wedding shortly before celebrating it. A month later, in April 2021, they announced their separation. For her part, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he had three children and from whom he separated in 2015. They filed for divorce in 2017, and reached an agreement a year later. They maintain a friendly relationship; in fact, she helped him through her rehab from alcohol addiction, though she didn’t attend either of her ex-husband’s two recent weddings to the pop star.

In the spring of 2021, Lopez and Affleck were again photographed bringing the world to heel at the return of Bennifer, one of the most iconic couples of the 2000s. 18 years after calling off their first wedding, the Afflecks hit two times.