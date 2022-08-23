Jennifer Lopez shares the first photos of her wedding in Georgia with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared the first social photo of hers wedding (bis) with Ben Affleck. It is a very close-up of her, the face covered by the bridal veil, in which you can barely see the white Ralph Lauren dress specially designed for J. Lo. A little taste with which the pop star wanted to arouse the curiosity of the fans: “The first peek at my wedding, check out OnTheJLo.com», Writes Lopez kit of the shot. The other photos of the “yes” in Georgia arrived on his website-newsletter. Last month, after the first “yes”, she had used her own newsletter to share some shots of the secret wedding in Las Vegas, saying: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience ».

Wedding number one, in Nevada, had been very simple and very intimate. The two stars, both dressed in white – he with “a jacket taken directly from his closet “, she in a long dress with a veil – they were secretly married on Saturday, July 16 in Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel. At the surprise ceremony they had participated very few people. Including Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter, Emmethe diva’s hairdresser, Chris Appleton (who had styled her for the occasion), and one of Affleck’s three sons.

The second “yes” was quite the opposite. A sumptuous event in full Hollywood style – celebrations that lasted three days and cost 25 million dollars – on the Affleck estate in Riceboro, Georgia. “There was a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and a lot of fun,” a source told People. Ben and J.Lo said their second “yes” ahead of 250 guests, all in white like the newlyweds. Including their children: Jennifer’s two, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max (born to her third marriage with Marc Anthony, finished in 2011) and the three of him: Violet, 16, Serafina, 13 and Samuel, 10, born from the marriage to Jennifer Garner (the two said goodbye in 2018). In the photos shared by The Daily Mail you see the children of Lopez and Affleck follow the couple along the white aisle set up in the garden while two of them help wear the bride’s very long veil. On the day of the “yes”, a chaotic fleet of drones and helicopters, violating the no-fly zone imposed by the Riceboro authorities, gave us just a few grainy images of the ceremony. Now J. Lo gave us the first official shot. Intriguing even more fans who can’t wait to take a peek at the wedding album.