Jennifer Lopez shares the “first peek” of Ralph Lauren’s turtleneck wedding dress

Jennifer Lopez is finally giving fans a close look at her wedding dress.

The pop superstar, who married Ben Affleck (again) at a lavish all-white party in Georgia on Saturday, shared a “first peek” at her wedding dress on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Lopez, 53, walked down the aisle wearing a custom Ralph Lauren creation with short sleeves, a cutout at the back and a ruffled train, further amplifying the dramatic factor with a cathedral-length veil that stops the spectacle worn by the couple’s children. : J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 14, and Affleck’s children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

And the close-up shot of the “On the Floor” singer offers a glimpse of the ruffled turtleneck of the dress and sheer veil, as well as the Mikimoto pearl and diamond earrings, silver smoky eye makeup and nude lips she selected. for the ceremony.

“First peek at my wedding looks on OnTheJLo.com,” Lopez captioned the photo, suggesting that she wore more looks on her big day, even though two hours after its release, eager fans still hadn’t received their newsletters. .

Page Six was the first to report that Lopez would hitchhike in a dress from fellow Bronx native Ralph Lauren.

And the bride wasn’t the only one in a look from the American designer over the weekend: her ex Alex Rodriguez (who didn’t attend Bennifer’s wedding) posted a “fit check” on Instagram showing her denim suits Ralph Lauren Friday.

The couple got engaged once in 2002 and broke up in 2004 before their reunion.

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker first married Affleck, 50, in a sober ceremony in Las Vegas in July, and wore two white dresses again to mark the occasion: a lace dress. Off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad with long sleeves, a fishtail train and matching lace-trimmed veil, and a sleeveless floral jacquard dress by Alexander McQueen, Lopez said he “saved” for “so many years”.

