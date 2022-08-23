Jennifer Lopez publishes first official photo of her wedding with Ben Affleck

Digital Millennium

Until now there were only filtered and low-quality images of the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck from last weekend, which allowed fans to get an idea of ​​what the ceremony was like and the dress that the singer wore during her link with the actor in one of her mansions in Georgia. However, the wait is over and they have finally shared an official photo of the party.

Through his Instagram account, JLo published the first portrait of her marital union with Ben Affleck, an event that had been planned for four months and was attended by stars such as Matt DamonGeorge Clooney Y Jane Fonda.

The party was held under the motto ‘all in white’, that is, all blank. And it is that not only the decoration, the dress and the looks were of this same color, the guests were also asked to comply with this dress code.

JLo reveals image of her marriage bond

The photograph shows a close-up of the face of Jennifer Lopez, who wears a delicate and translucent wedding veil. The image allows you to see the delicate and natural makeup you wore on your wedding day, In addition to the expensive pearl earrings what do I bring.

In the snapshot, he also reveals details of the 53-year-old singer’s wedding dress. The design -signed by Ralph Lauren– It is mermaid cut and has a high neck trimmed with what appear to be white feathers.

Although the publication does not show other aspects of the JLo look or the ceremony, the actress has announced that more photos and information about the event that lasted three days and had a cost of 400 thousand dollars (around 8 million pesos), according to the DailyMail.

“First look at my wedding looks on OnTheJLo.com,” the star wrote, implying she’s worn more than one wedding dress during the sprawling party.

It is worth mentioning that the two great absentees of the night were the Ben Affleck’s brother, Casey, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garnerwho did have an invitation, but preferred to be absent.

