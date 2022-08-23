Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the second marriage in Georgia with a 6 meters long veil (PHOTO)

Jennifer Lopez, wearing a 20-foot-long veil, and Ben Affleck just celebrated their second wedding in the 87-acre complex the actor owns in Georgia.

After getting married last month in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez they celebrated their wedding for the second time during a weekend of festivities in Georgia. The celebration of the marriage of the couple took place at Affleck’s 87-acre complex on Hampton Island Preserve, where the two actors exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony in front of 135 friends and family.

A source revealed that both Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, are in love with Georgia: “Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they first got engaged. They have a special bond with that place and his 50th birthday was last week, it made sense to celebrate him there“.

For the ceremony, JLo wore a Ralph Lauren dress with an open back and a six-meter veil that would have been made by Italian artisans. Ben she instead opted for a white tuxedo that echoed the dress code indicated by the spouses also for the guests.

Famous guests who attended the ceremony included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, George Clooney, Jimmy Kimmel, Jane Fonda and Renée Zellweger. Jennifer Garner, the ex-wife and mother of the groom’s three children, Casey Affleck, Ben’s brother, and Marc Anthony, the bride’s ex-husband, were not present.