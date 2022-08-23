Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have held a second wedding in a luxurious mansion in Georgia, owned by the actor, in which they have reaffirmed the love they have in the company of their family and friends.

For this very special event, the actress chose a mermaid-style dress with a long train, which she accompanied with a flowing veil; while Affleck wore a tuxedo with a jacket, white shirt and black pants.

¡#JLO Y #BenAffleck got married this Saturday in Georgia in a ceremony for family and friends that will last 3 days! 🙌🏻🎉🤩👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️💒💍 #VLA pic.twitter.com/6W1sdVNwDS – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) August 21, 2022

In addition, in photographs broadcast by the news media Page Six and Daily Mail, it is possible to see that the guests were also dressed in white, who also received the couple shouting “Bennifer”, as they have been nicknamed.

Among the people who attended are actors Matt Damon, Jason Mewes, Nicole Kidman, director Kevin Smith; as well as stars Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo.

Similarly, in the photographs it is possible to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walking with Violet, Seraphina and Sam, the actor’s children; and Emme and Max, the descendants of the singer.

All of them will accompany the couple in a wedding that will last three days, because, although the ceremony took place last Saturday, August 20, the guests arrived at the mansion valued at 8.9 million dollars from Friday.

See all the photos from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia wedding https://t.co/NyWVEKoh5P pic.twitter.com/2u8EWFkBG6 — PageSix (@PageSix) August 21, 2022

This one has more than 500 square meters, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and high ceilings of four meters in height, according to Page Six magazine.

Despite this, the food and theme of the celebration is more informal, since it was carried out in the southern style, for which they gave a menu consisting of barbecue, pork chops, rice and vegetables; as well as macaroni and cheese and grilled chicken.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married yesterday at the estate that the actor has in Georgia. It was a beautiful and traditional ceremony. JLo wore a Ralph Lauren dress. On her guest list were Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jimmy Kimmel, Renée Zellweger and more celebrities. pic.twitter.com/nwWAllUYed – OK Venezuela Magazine (@OK_Venezuela) August 21, 2022

This celebration occurs after the first wedding that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had in July in Las Vegas, which was only attended by close relatives of the couple.