Jennifer Aniston suffers from bad breath problems

Although kissing scenes in Hollywood usually show a passionate love story, the truth is that they can be quite difficult to film, especially if one of the actors suffers from bad breath, since this unpleasant condition generates great tension and discomfort among the other members of the cast. This is the case of Jennifer Anistonwho has been accused on several occasions of suffering from halitosis, a condition that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people worldwide suffer from. Although scientific studies affirm that there are several causes for the appearance of ‘bad breath’, one of the most common causes is the lack of oral hygiene and tobacco and cigarette use.

Although it is true that most of his fans would be totally delighted to kiss Jennifer Aniston, the reality is that his co-stars were not very fond of the idea due to their bad breath. In fact, two of her classmates have spoken publicly about the halitosis problem or Aniston in some interviews with the media. And it is that, according to the magazine ‘Glamour’, Brad Pitt’s ex used to be addicted to cigarette consumption and also to the caffeine, since he drank a lot of coffee throughout the day, which gave him really bad breath. However, the actress confessed that she has been able to put aside her addiction to tobacco thanks to yoga, but she has not yet been able to completely get rid of her addiction to coffee, so the kissing scenes are really difficult for her co-stars, since the smell that his breath gives off is really unbearable.



Jennifer Aniston

According to the medium ‘ScreenRant’, Jennifer Aniston’s breath is so unpleasant that the actor Jason Batemanwith whom he has worked on five films ‘Separados’ [2006]’Crazy for her’ [2010]’How to kill your boss’ [2011]’How to kill your boss 2′ [2014] and ‘Company Party’ [2016]), complained to the producers and stopped a kiss scene because of the terrible smell of cigarettes and coffee on Aniston’s breath.

Alec Baldwin claims kissing Jennifer Aniston was ‘painful’

In the episode entitled “A night with the cast of the courthouse” of the series ‘Rockefeller Plaza’, Jennifer Aniston appears as a guest star to star in a romantic scene with ‘Jack Donaghy’, a character played by Alec Baldwin. However, despite the initial emotion that the actor from ‘The Hunt for Red October’ felt when he found out that he would kiss Jennifer Aniston in a romantic scene, the truth is that it was all suffering and deep disappointment for him, since When asked in an interview what it was like to star in a romantic scene with Brad Pitt’s ex, Baldwin stated the following: “It was painful. I don’t know how all those men who have kissed her on TV and in the movies do it!”, Shocking everyone with her candid statement about Aniston’s oral hygiene.