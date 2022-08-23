it was part of a plan

What had Carragher done wrong? What had he said that was so offensive that it caused CR7’s piqued reaction? Those who know the five-time Ballon d’Or well are not surprised by what has happened.

The moment when Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Carragher live on TV, just minutes from the start of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo he knew who he would find on the sidelines. He knew which former footballers, now pundits, he would cross on the lawn of Old Trafford before the game with Liverpool. And he had a pebble from his shoe to take off. The image of CR7 that snubs Jamie Carragher Live TV while warming up may seem like a random episode but it isn’t.

It was all studied at the table. The Portuguese champion has been waiting for the right moment, the best opportunity, the most prominent media stage, the presence of a couple of Manchester United totem poles (Neville And Keane) next to the ‘enemy’ of the Reds and staged his revenge. She consumed it cold by refusing the handshake, throwing a dirty look and a mocking smile at the ignored, dribbled, “totally erased” interlocutor to use Carragher’s own words.

Those who know the five-time Golden Ball well, those who know how sensitive their ego is, those who have touched how they have on their side a sort of ‘great eye of Sauron’ that sees everything and listens to everything, is not amazed at how much happened. “She needed to humiliate and embarrass him on live TV”explains Rio Ferdinand.

CR7 affectionately greets the former United, Neville and Keane, but refuses the handshake of the former Liverpool. Behind that gesture there is a precise reason and a calculated plan.

This is why the impression that the Lusitanian champion wanted to mortify the intended victim was tangible, not the result of a suggestion. “Cristiano is a calculator – added the former United – and is always very well informed about what is happening. Even when he is at home, he does not completely disconnect or disconnect from the world of football”.

Because? What had Carragher done wrong? What had he said that was so offensive as to provoke the ex-Real’s piqued reaction? He had praised the great professionalism and care of his body such as to allow him to remain at high levels for a long time but a reflection that CR7 did not like at all: “He is 37 now, this season he will turn 38 and he is no longer the same player as before. He is still a great goalscorer but I think no other club in Europe wants him.”.

It is not just a craving for control, there is more. Cristiano Ronaldo lives (also) from this, he gives himself the charge with this: the buzz does not scratch him, the chatter certainly does not take away his sleep and draws lifeblood when they attack him or is at the center of the most furious controversies (just like it is happening in recent weeks) that question it.

“He has always done this – the words of Ferdinand -, since he was a young footballer. Use social media and comments on his behalf as a stimulus to improve himself”. And he cites an example that explains well how attentive (to the limit of obsession) he is to what is said about him. “Cristiano has always known who gave negative judgments. He once told me about Gary Lineker because he is a big fan of Messi. I said to him: brother, you are not even in this country, how do you know?” But he knows everything. “