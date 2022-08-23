It is almost impossible to find a better alternative to the Kia Sportage at the price it is now

The KIA Sportage It has been the best weapon of the Korean brand in our country for years. And this is so, among other things, because, as those who have one know well and as those who have in mind getting one of them also know well, it is a model that sums up all the qualities of the brand: good price, attractive design, very good equipment and range of engines and a more than interesting quality.

A Sportage which, in addition, has taken a very important step in all these aspects in its new generation. KIAa brand already more than established in our market (it is the third manufacturer in terms of sales volume in Spain), knows very well that its mid-size SUV will continue to be its best commercial asset.

Kia Sportsage 2022

That is why, as we can see in quecochemecompro.esthe brand has now chosen to apply a discount that makes this model one of the most interesting in its segment and a more than perfect option for those who seek, above all, a good quality/price ratio.

The Kia Sportage offer

As we can see in the aforementioned medium, the current reduction in the access version of the Sportage It is almost 2,500 euros. It is not a huge discount, among other things because its starting price is already very attractive. With the financing discount, the starting price of the version of access to the range of this SUV is 28,900 euros.

An access version that already has a 150 horsepower engine and equipment that, despite being the most basic in the range, is already more than complete as standard.

Kia Sportsage

It would not be surprising then that, as has happened so far, this Sportage continue to be the best-selling model of KIA in our country and one of the top sellers in the mid-size SUV segment, one of the fastest growing in recent times.