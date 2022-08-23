INE approves draft Budget for fiscal year 2023 – El Sol de México

The Advice General of National Electoral Institute (INE) unanimously approved the Blueprint of Budget for him Fiscal exercise of the year 2023, for a total amount of 14 one thousand 437 millions 935 thousand 663 pesos

In an extraordinary session, the President Councilor of the INE, Lawrence Cordova Vianelloassured that the budgeting process of the National Electoral Institute “It is an exemplary exercise for the entire public sector, a process of analysis rigorous, collegiate, subject to standards and best practices and that is done with total transparency, facing the public, with the observation of the political parties represented in this Advice and in dialogue with internal organ of Control”.

The Draft Budget of the INE for fiscal year 2023 it will be made up as follows: Base budget 11,769,756,281; Purse Institutional of Projects 2,668,179,382; Organize Electoral Processes Local, 916,871,905; Organize Federal Electoral Process780,825,407; Strengthen the Democratic Culturethe Equality of Gender and the Inclusion97,057,471.

Also, Strengthen the Management Y Evaluation Administrative and Culture of Public service, 531,830,015; Strengthen the Mechanisms of Update of the Registration processes239,616,864; Strengthen the Access to Information Y Protection of Personal information51,927,458; Strengthen the Equity Y Legality in the System of Political parties43,158,733; To coordinate the National System Electoral6,891,529.

Likewise, the electoral advisers endorsed the precautionary budget for the organization of an eventual Referendum for him exercise 2023, for a total amount of 4 thousand 025 million 422 thousand 288 pesos (Four thousand twenty-five million four hundred and twenty-two thousand two hundred and eighty-eight pesos 00/100 MN), the same that, in case the legal term of November 30 expires without this exercise being convened, it would be returned in its entirety and immediately to the Treasury of the Federation.

The base budget that the Institute request for 2023, he specified Cordovais 1.7% lower than the budget that is being exercised in this 2022, if inflation is considered, which, as is known, today is higher than that of the parameters that the government gave us several months ago. Secretary of Tax authorities. That is, the INE it will spend barely 20 cents of every 100 pesos that the public sector will exercise during the next year.

Human rights without sufficient resources end up being a dead letter

In his speech, the Counselor Claudia Zavala established that “human rights without sufficient state resources to guarantee their exercise, without equity platforms for their access under equal conditions and without institutions with executive capacity to make them effective, end up being rhetoric for speeches, if not a dead letter” .

“That is precisely why the public investment required for the citizenship exercise your human rightsin this case their political-electoral rights, cannot continue to be a reason for political dispute, propaganda resource to proselytize or cuts budget to try to subordinate the autonomous and independent constitutional authorities,” he said.

For her part, the counselor dania ravelsaid that it is essential that the INE has the necessary resources to exercise the constitutional and legal powers that correspond to us and the granting of these resources should be considered as an inherent attribute of the autonomy that the Constitution gives to Institute.

The construction of Blueprint of Budget for the year 2023 -he guaranteed-, that this is one of the activities that the Institute carried out with the greatest care, with the involvement from absolutely all areas of the INEin order to present a careful, rigorous and meticulous budgeting work.

In this sense, he made a respectful call to the deputies to value and evaluate the allocation budget for the Institute.

for a possible Referendum in 2023the prospective number of voters for August would be 95.8 million, with a number of polling places of 166 thousand 111, pointed out the Counselor Carla Humphrey. “To attend to this process, the INE is foreseeing a precautionary budget amounting to 4 thousand 25 millions of pesos in round numbers,” he said.

The Counselor Humphrey compared that the project budget of INE with financing to political parties Y Referendumif approved as is, by the Camera of deputies Y deputies“would be 0.34% of the current budget of expenses of the Federation of this 2022”.

The Counselor Cyrus Murayama referred that when the budgets are affected without motivation, without reasoning and without argumentation, the rights that the Constitution guarantees and a vote are put at risk unicameral it can not do nugatories constitutional rights and that was the implication of a determination as poorly made as the one that occurred when the Budget of expenses of the Federation from last year.

celebrated that the supreme court of Justice of the Nation has “amended the plan” to the Legislature and that Morena exhaustively review the proposal of the INE: “It was time because since last year they could have done it, it is their obligation and they did not do it, that the Cut with all forcefulness he agreed with the Institute”, which does its part by motivating its request budget as a constitutional body autonomousdefended.