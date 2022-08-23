Images of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne Du Barry’

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen after three years without releasing any film. She does it hand in hand WhyNotProductions Y France Televisionswho jointly produce the feature film: ‘Jeanne DuBarry‘, directed and also starring (along with Depp) by the French Maiwenn.

The film follows the story of the last mistress of King Louis XVJeanne Du Barry, who despite being born into poverty, managed to climb the social strata, using her intelligence, until she managed to win the affection and trust of the monarch.

Also included in the cast are other performers such as: Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and Indian Hair.

The shooting of the film began last month in various locations in France, such as Versailles or Paris. Once finished and after the post-production process of the filmed material, it will be distributed by WildBunchInternational Y I agreed.

This is the first feature film in which the actor embarks in 3 years, and comes after the vote in favor of the jury in the controversial and mediatic trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. After this, Depp commented: “My life has been restored. The best is yet to come.” In fact, Johny Depp has received the support of several Hollywood peers on social networks.



The film is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

