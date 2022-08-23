Il Grande Piano falls in love with the public in the Valença Fortress

They were one of the most anticipated performances of IKFEM (International Keyboard Festival) and they did not disappoint. The Great Piano gave a show that captivated the festival audience this August 21 for its originality and elegance. The artistic group, made up of acrobats Edoardo Ramojno Y Silvia Zototogether with the director Manuel Benyacarelaborated a unique show that consists of the combination of the acrobatics of performers and popular musicas they dance ballet jumping on the black and white keys of a huge keyboard.

A great piano for a great performance

The IKFEM festival, strongly related to the Eurocity Tui-Valençaallowed the show to take place both in Spain (Tui, Galicia) as Portugal (Valenca, Viana do Castelo).

Thus, Il Grande Piano was able to perform in the Republic Square, in the Valença Fortress in an afternoon session, which was followed, in the evening, by a second performance at the San Fernando Square of the Cathedral of Tuithis time enriched with a new lighting option.

Il Grande Piano refers to a huge handmade keyboardunique in the world, which installed on the ground and touched with the feet. It’s a musical project founded in 2011 for the entertainment company Faber Theater in Cremona (Italy) and carried out by Manuel BenyacarArgentinian luthier resident in Italy since 1987, who, after having built some violins, began to work on robotics, electronics and interactive systems.

Combining all his passions, he created his first handmade “Grand Piano” inspired by a scene from the movie BIG with Tom Hanks (1988), where he plays a grand piano with his feet in a toy store in New York.

Since 2011, Il Grande Piano concerts are very numerous thanks to the spread of viral videos on social networks and the company has started performing all over the world. Il Grande Piano has been presented in Italy, Croatia, Austria, Spain, Germany, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Romania, Greece, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Mexico, South Korea and Thailand. Precisely, during the early hours of last Monday they left Tui for Saudi Arabia, where they will perform next week.

IKFEM, a festival that has found the ‘key’ to success

this festival, created and devised in 2013 by pianist and musical manager Andrea Gonzálezextends until August 26 with the support and promotion of the Spanish and Portuguese associations Eixo Atlantic Music Youth Y Eixo Atlantic Musical Youth. In addition, the festival has been a finalist in the Iberian Festival Awards and has been part of the program Show Spain organized by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Culture of Spain.

In addition to the fantastic performance of Alexander Amoedo Y Nuria Lawrence During this Monday, August 22, the IKFEM will have the following performances throughout this week: