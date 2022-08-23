“I go to sleep crying most nights”: Britney Spears’ confession about her past traumas

families Britney Spears speaks for the first time about her children after learning that they have refused to see her: “I have done the best I could”

Britney Spears speaks for the first time about her children after learning that they have refused to see her: "I have done the best I could"

Singer Britney Spears remains faithful to that policy full transparency who has not stopped hugging since, almost a year ago, denounce openly the outrages committed by his father and other members of his entourage within the framework of that oppressive legal guardianship which, fortunately for her, ended last November.

From that moment on, the princess of pop has been expressed without restraint of any kind on her social networks, whether to delight or worry her followers, depending on how they receive it, with those images or videos that portray her scantily clad or dancing animatedly to the rhythm of some of your favorite songs. Her texts follow the same line, and precisely in her latest Instagram post, Britney wanted to Unburden about your current state of mind.

“It’s true, I try to do my best or show what seems to be a great life on the networks… And it is true that my mood has improved, but be traumatized for life because of my past experiences. There is no way to fix me: my emotions and my sensitivity… Therapy, all that. I think I will need a miracle for my emotions, “says an excerpt from the last message that he has shared with Internet users.

The diva of music, who married her boyfriend of the last six years, Sam Asghari, in an intimate ceremony held last June, has not been shy about confessing that he often goes to bed sobbing, distressed as she is because of her inner demons and some of her worst memories from 13 years under strict parental control.

“My life is by no means perfect… I go to sleep crying most nights. I am excessively insecure. I don’t know how to put on a good face unless you have a camera in front of you. I think I need to go to school to learn how to walk properly again. And there are people who tell me: ‘But you’re an artist.’ And that is: everything is an act. But In real life I’m very lost working on it”, he has been honest about the fictional universe that the virtual sphere sometimes becomes.