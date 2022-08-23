How to dress for summer in the city, the looks of Kendall Jenner I iO Donna

TOgosto: there are those who go, and there are those who stay. Even among the stars, there are few who leave home for months in the summer: among these, Kendall Jennerthat between a vacation and the other in Malibu is spending the warm months also in Los Angeles and surroundings. Pulling out some look 2022 which are perfect to replicate in the last hits of summer for those who, like her, do not stray too far from the asphalt. Here is a vademecum on how to dress in the city for summer signed by the It Girl, to be consulted whenever the choice of the outfit turns into an age-old problem.

Tank top and denim skirt

To go to the supermarket and do the daily chores, nothing better than a look with the denim midi skirt. In summer 2022 Kendall Jenner combines it with a simple tank top, which anticipates the trends of next season; on the feet, the men’s college moccasins in patent leather. A basic but versatile outfit (hers is signed The Row) to be accessorized with a colored handbag (Hermès).

Micro cardigan and white pants

The only one left to cross the threshold of the office in the summer? Ideas are scarce, the air conditioning is getting higher … the original and chic summer 2022 look to copy from Kendall Jenner: a micro cardigan (Miaou) worn as if it were a shirt, buttoned, over white trousers or low-rise jeans. At the foot of the pumps kitten heel in a hyper chic color. The elegant detail, the belt in masculine contrast.

Maxi shirt and sports shorts

Is the heat really stifling? In your free time, the Summer 2022 trendy piece to be unlined in the look according to Kendall Jenner are the jogger shorts. Sports shorts are back in fashion, and the It Girl dictates the identikit of the model on which to focus: in cotton, pastel yellow, with a wide cut (her are the Tan Big Easy from Aritzia). The unexpected mix, with the gray crop-top (Skims) and the oversized maxi shirt (Almina); on the feet, some vintage Eighties sneakers (le Samba from Adidas).

Vintage maxi t-shirt and straight jeans

The daily look to show off in summer 2022 and dust off in September? According to Kendall Jenner, focusing on simplicity is the secret. To face the heat, nothing better than a pair of long, straight jeans, which cover swollen legs and hide the slightly tanned skin (her, to copy on the fly, are the 70S from Levi’s High-waisted).

A wide t-shirt with a vintage touch, with a writing or a retro print, it is the passe-partout in every season, which in summer also allows you to breathe and avoid sweating. If you’re wondering whose oval sunglasses she wears in every look, they’re designer Dmy by Dmy. In short, for those who do not go on vacation in August, it is time for shopping …

