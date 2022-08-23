How much money has Will Smith spent on cars?

Famous for having participated in more than 60 films, Will Smith has one of the richest estates in all of Hollywood. He swipes and discovers how much he has spent on creating a collection of luxury cars.

Will Smith is considered one of the most profitable actors in Hollywood. Protagonist of one of the highest-grossing franchises in action movies (Bad Boys), the 53-year-old actor is one of the most versatile on the big screen and it is not entirely strange to see him in a role as a selfless father who seeks daily sustenance and then enjoy how he fights against an alien invasion.

According to Celebrity Net Worthportal specialized in calculating the wealth of artists, The heritage of the interpreter born in Philadelphia reaches 350 million dollars. From Tork we review his exclusive collection of cars and unravel how much money Will has spent on all his models.

The first to arrive at his garage was an elegant Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57S. This luxurious model from the German manufacturer is also found in collections of personalities such as kim kardashian or Drake. According to the British newspaper The Sun, Will Smith shelled out $417,000 to get this car.

Another one that came to adorn the collection of the protagonist of “I’m legend” was the Rolls Royce Ghost for which he paid a whopping 312 thousand dollars. With a V-12 engine in its entrails, this model of the British brand has the authority to reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h. You must also count the Bentley Azurea luxurious convertible worth 370 thousand dollars.

One of Will’s most prized acquisitions was a Ford Mustang 1965 of 40 thousand dollars. His only one ‘muscle car’. The Tesla Roadster It was one of his last purchases and he paid a total of 200 thousand dollars to acquire this 100% electric model. But last on the list was the futuristic BMW i8 with a value of 147 thousand 500 dollars. In all, Smith has spent $1.48 million on a fleet that would be the envy of any collector.