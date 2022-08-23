How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this August 22?

At the beginning of a new week, the price of dollar It rose again compared to the Mexican peso and I know its appreciation will continue for the rest of the month, given the economic uncertainty that is impacting the region’s currencies. The national currency is quoted for today monday august 22, in an average of 20.18 units in the most important banks in Mexico, which means a depreciation of eight cents in the different exchange rates; compared to how much it was worth at Friday’s close.

The main banks of the Mexican Republic have already announced through their web portals, How much does it cost the dollar for this one monday august 22. Being Banorte the one that quotes with a lower price for purchase and sale operations, while Scotiabank has the highest cost. The Bank of Mexico reported that it is trading with a FIX exchange rate of 20.19 pesos at the opening of the fourth week of this month.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Monday, August 22

Affirm: the dollar worth 19.20 the purchase and 20.70 for sale in Mexico .

Banco Azteca: for today monday august 22 It is quoted at 19.20 pesos for purchase and 20.09 for sale.

Core Bank: the price of dollar It is 20.43 Mexican pesos in purchase and sale.

Banorte: the exchange rate in Mexico It is 19.05 pesos for purchase and 20.45 for sale.

BBVA: the dollar worth 19.45 pesos for purchase and 20.57 for sale.

Banamex: it is quoted at 19.59 pesos for purchase, for 20.70 for sale this monday august 22 .

HSBC: the price of dollar It is 19.71 to buy, for 20.44 for sale in Mexico .

Scotiabank: the dollar It has an exchange rate of 19.78 to buy and a sale of 20.74 pesos.

For its part, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also published How much does it cost the dollarhaving an average exchange rate of 20.19 pesos in purchase and sale for its price this August 22nd.

The Mexican peso awaiting global economic decisions

At the beginning of this week, the Mexican peso registered a further downward consecutive session compared to How much does it cost the dollar. Investors remain on the lookout for the impact of future interest rate hikes in the United States and other country data, which predict an economic slowdown. However, the national currency returns to present a loss of 0.59 percent this monday august 22.

“A greater perception of risk is observed in the face of the possibility of higher interest rates at a global level that could lead the economy to slow down and in the face of the energy crisis in Europe“, informs Grupo Financiero Base. Analysts explain that while the US currency is gradually strengthening, this means that the other emerging currencies in the region have to operate downwards.