How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this August 22?

At the beginning of a new week, the price of dollar It rose again compared to the Mexican peso and I know its appreciation will continue for the rest of the month, given the economic uncertainty that is impacting the region’s currencies. The national currency is quoted for today monday august 22, in an average of 20.18 units in the most important banks in Mexico, which means a depreciation of eight cents in the different exchange rates; compared to how much it was worth at Friday’s close.

The main banks of the Mexican Republic have already announced through their web portals, How much does it cost the dollar for this one monday august 22. Being Banorte the one that quotes with a lower price for purchase and sale operations, while Scotiabank has the highest cost. The Bank of Mexico reported that it is trading with a FIX exchange rate of 20.19 pesos at the opening of the fourth week of this month.

