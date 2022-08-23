How many children does Jack Nicholson have and what do they do?

We all know the side of Jack Nicholson as an actor and Hollywood star, but little is said about his life away from the lights and fame. He is a man who has lived with great intensity and enjoyed (on some occasions) his fatherhood to the fullest.

The actor had six children – Jennifer, Caleb, Honey, Lorraine, Ray and Teresa – from five different relationships.

Jack Nicholson’s 6 children

Jennifer Nicholson

The Oscar-winning actor with his eldest daughter

Jack Nicholson in 1962 he married Sandra Knight, his co-star in The Terror. A year later they welcomed their first daughter: Jennifer. However, the former couple separated after six years of marriage in 1968.

Jennifer inherited her father’s passion for acting. She has been in projects like “Johnny Christ”, “Wolf”, “Inevitable Grace”, “Citizens” and “Hoffa”. She has two sons – Duke and Sean – from her six-year marriage to Mark Norfleet.

Related news

Caleb Nicholson

On September 26, 1970, Caleb arrived, the result of the romance that the protagonist of “Trapped with No Exit” had with actress Susan Anspach. He acted in the movie “The Slap Maxwell Story” and was part of the production in “Executioner Psycho”. It is also known that he studied at Georgetown University in Washington DC

honey hollman

Jack with his daughter Honey at a Golden Globes ceremony

Honey was born on January 26, 1981 in Copenhagen, Denmark, as a result of the relationship between Jack and supermodel Winnie Hollman. She has stayed away from the public eye, but as far as is known she has worked as an actress, in “Empire North” (2010) and “Go ‘aften Danmark” (2002). She is married to Peter Duffy with whom she has three children.

Lorraine Broussard Nicholson

Lorraine is the fourth daughter of Jack, who was born on April 16, 1990. Like her mom, actress Rebecca Broussard, and her dad, she too focused on her acting career.

One of her best-known roles is as Alana Blanchard in the biographical film “Soul Surfer” (2011). She also worked on “The Pimp and the Rose,” “Hacker,” “Endings, Inc.” and “Room 105”. In recent years, she has focused on her career as a director, a role that she very much enjoys her own.

Ray Nicholson

Ray is not only similar to his father but he followed in his footsteps

Also son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard, Ray was born on February 20, 1992 in Los Angeles, California. He is an actor and assistant director, known for “The Bench Warmers” (2006), “Licorice Pizza” (2021), “The Outsider” (2018) and “Panic” (2021).

Tessa Gourin

Tessa is the unrecognized daughter of the actor Jack Nicholson. The young actress, who was born in August 1994 in New York City, is known for projects such as “Stranger’s Arms” (2018) and “Stage Play” (2021).

Not much is said about the young woman as the actor’s daughter, since he has never recognized her or spoken about her publicly. The reasons for her position in front of her youngest girl are not known.

Did you know any of the children of Jack Nicholson?

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.