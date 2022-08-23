How did Ryan Gosling change Andrew Garfield’s career?

Andrew Garfield assures that at present it is not well understood what it means to lead “a method act” and that Ryan Gosling showed him the way

The so-called “method acting” has gradually become a highly controversial topic in Hollywood. Among the stories of Jared Leto doing weird things on the sets Suicide Squad and Morbius to the degree of making their co-stars nervous; The concern of Brian Cox by Jeremy Strong, who supposedly comes to “big ends” to interpret to Kendall Roy in Succession and comments like David Harbor about how “dangerous and useless” the practice is, it seems that many are ready to abandon the tradition altogether.

However, before labeling all method acting as a toxic practice that only hinders the development of the film, Andrew Garfield came out to defend the style, ensuring that its critics misunderstand the practice nor what it entails. And according to the actor, Ryan Gosling He was the one who taught him how to do the practice.

Aren’t things how Jared Leto sells them?

Andrew Garfield is a renowned actor who has participated in several extremely successful films, such as Tick, Tick, Boom, The Social Network and Hacksaw Ridge. Although the news about his commitment to method acting did not really come to light until he starred in silence from the director Martin Scorsese.

For this film Garfield plays a catholic missionary in Japan who must hold on to their faith while the Japanese government imposes a harsh death sentence on all Christian worshipers. To prepare for the character, the actor He fasted rigorously, committed to celibacy, and studied the Christian faith with Jesuit Father James Martin for 6 months.

And although he changed his lifestyle completely, Garfield assures that no one felt uncomfortable with his work and the critics loved his performance, so in an interview on the show WTF with Marc Jacobs the actor assured that “If you call method acting a hoax, it’s either because you don’t understand it or you worked with someone who said he was a method actor when he wasn’t.”

In addition, he assured that the process is something “extremely private” and that a great control of the body and consciousness is required:

“There are a lot of misunderstandings about what method acting is. It’s not about being a jerk to everyone on set, it’s about trying to live honestly under imaginary situations, simultaneously being very nice to the crew. And also being a normal human being and being able to drop it when you need to drop it and pick it up when you want to pick it up.” Ryan Gosling, WTF with Marc Jacobs

Ryan Gosling taught him the truth

During the same interview, Andrew Garfield confessed that the first time he saw a method actor work in the third person was when he recorded a couple of scenes for the program The Adventures of Kavalier and Clay beside Ryan Gosling.

During some test recordings, where they were also present Cillian Murphy, Tobey Maguire, Jamie Bell and Jason Schwartzman, Garfield said that Ryan Gosling “it was just on another level. He was alive. He didn’t mind doing it over and over again. He was listening, It was spontaneous and surprising. And he was just there present.”

Garfield compared Gosling’s work to that of Robert De Niro in “Deer Hunter” and with Al Pacino in “Dog Afternoon” Well, it seemed to him that “We were looking at someone who was just following their impulses. Every impulse was raw and real and vulnerable and grotesque and beautiful. And it is poetic. That is the gold standard of acting, for sure.” In the interview, Garfield claimed that Gosling was “a force that had to follow” so much of his work after that time, although the project never saw the light of day, is based on Gosling’s teachings.