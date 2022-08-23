“House of the Dragon”: everything you need to know about the successor to “Game of Thrones” | HBO Max | SKIP-INTRO

When “game of Thrones” (“Game of Thrones”) ended its controversial eighth season in 2019, many of the fans of the franchise created by George RR Martin felt their hopes burn as quickly as King’s Landing under the fire of dragons. However, the saga has a new opportunity. On August 21, HBO premiered “House of the Dragon,” a new series also set in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” universe that serves as a prequel to the story of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

Set almost two centuries before the birth of these two characters, “House of the Dragon” instead recounts the beginning of the decline of the powerful Targaryen dynasty in a civil war that left the Seven Kingdoms in complete anarchy and was later called Like the “Dance of the Dragons”.

With the series already generating trends in social networks with “The heirs of the dragon”, its first chapter, here we give you a reminder of everything you need to know before getting involved again in this story of betrayals, blood and, of course, dragons .

Who is doing “House of the Dragon?”

The change of time is not the only thing that differentiates “House of the Dragon” from its predecessor, and that is that this project will not have the participation of the creators of “Game of Thrones” David Benioff and DB Weiss, currently involved in projects secrets next to Netflix.

Instead, the ‘showrunners’ of the new series are Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, with George RR Martin himself serving not only as co-creator of the project alongside Condal himself, but also as executive producer of the show.

Sapochnik is a well-known director, with participation in series such as “Altered Carbon”, “True Detective”, “Fringe” and “Game of Thrones” itself, where he directed episodes such as “The Battle of the Bastards” in the sixth season, the which earned him an Emmy in 2016. He has also directed the AppleTV+ movie “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks.

The battle of the bastards. (Photo: HBO)

Meanwhile, Condal is a veteran screenwriter, with credits on films such as “Hercules” (2014) and “Rampage” (2018), as well as the series “Colony” (2016), which he co-created with Carlton Cuse. But more importantly, he has Martin’s own stamp of approval.

What is the series based on?

“House of the Dragon” is based on the book “Fire & Blood” published in November 2018 and part of a duology. The book, written from a scholar’s perspective, is a timeline of the history of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros, beginning with their arrival from Essos and Aegon I’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms.

In particular, “House of the Dragon” seems to occupy the chapters “Jaehaerys and Alysanne”, “The heirs of the Dragon”, “The death of the dragons” and “Last days: The hour of the wolf”, occupying the last years of the reign of King Jaehaerys I, the reign of his successor Viserys I Targaryen and the fights for the Iron Throne after his death.

In “House of the Dragon”, the children of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra and Aegon fight for the Iron Throne (Photo: HBO)

The fact that the entire story has already been written gives Condal and Sapochnik a certain advantage over their predecessors, since one of the most questionable situations in the last seasons of “Game of Thrones” is that their ‘showrunners’ had to David Benioff and DB Weiss had to come up with their own ending because Martin hasn’t finished writing the novels.

In the same coin, the more academic way in which “Fire & Blood” was written gives them the opportunity to fill in the gaps with their own content, an advantageous situation if they know how to take advantage of it.

What is it about?

“House of the Dragon” takes us back to the last years of the reign of Jaehaerys I, a beloved monarch nicknamed the Conciliator and the Old King who kept – for the most part – the Seven Kingdoms under his control for half a century. With his end drawing near, he leaves his grandson Viserys I as his successor, a period when House Targaryens reached the height of their power.

However, problems soon came. Although Viserys had decreed that his eldest daughter Rhaenyra – daughter of his first wife Aemma Arryn – would be his successor after his death, the Commander of the Royal Guard, Sir Criston Cole, crowned Prince Aegon, beginning the civil war known as the “Dance of Dragons” that divided House Targaryen between the Black (Rhaenyra) and Green (Aegon) factions, with most of the noble houses of Westeros also becoming involved in the conflict.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the “House of the Dragon” series. (Photo: HBO)

In this regard, “House of the Dragon” has more in common with “Succession,” another popular HBO show, although instead of fighting for a media empire with deception, propaganda and business, what we have is swords, violence and dragons. .

Who act?

HBO prides itself on having stars in the cast of its series and “House of the Dragon” is no exception, counting the performance of outstanding figures such as Paddy Considine in the role of King Viserys I and the veteran Scottish actor Michael Carter as his father, King Jaehaerys I.

Another actor who stands out is Matt Smith – remembered for “Doctor Who”, “The Crown” and “Morbius” – in the role of Daemon Targaryen, brother of Viserys and possible heir to the throne. Meanwhile Rhaenyra will be played by two actresses: Milly Alcock in the younger version of her and Emma D’Arcy in the adult version of her. Another character that has two actresses is Alice Hightower, played by Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke and whose role in the events of the series is, without advancing too much, important.

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alice Hightower respectively in “House of the Dragon”. (Photo: HBO) / Diffusion

Other actors to highlight are Rhys Ifans (“The King’s Man”, “The Amazing Spider-Man”) as the Hand of the King Otto Hightower, Fabien Frankel as Sir Crinston Cole and Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, the outstanding navigator who won the nickname of the ‘Sea Serpent’. This last character deserves more attention since HBO is working on a possible ‘spin-off’ starring him.

How to watch “House of the Dragon”?

“House of the Dragon” will premiere a new chapter every Sunday at 9 pm Eastern time (8 pm Peruvian time) on HBO and HBO Max. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.