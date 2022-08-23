Horror and Sci-Fi return to theaters with Nope!, a film by Jordan Pelee

When Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) reached theaters, which shocked the public It was the expectation to see how it is that steven spielberg would show the aliensafter keeping them captive for more than two hours in the seats and having described throughout the film how Roy Neary was obsessed with the idea that these extraterrestrial beings existed.

signals (2002) achieved the same effect under the guidance of M.Night Shyamalansuspense, anxiety and terror seized the viewerswho lived, through their main characters, the growing tension to meet these invaders from space, who appear minutes before the end of the feature film.

Now, jordan pelee achieves a similar phenomenon with nope!his third production in which he describes the rural life of Otis Jr. “OJ” Haywood, who witnesses a supernatural sightingsomething he has been skeptical of, but now that he sees it with his own eyes, he and his sister Emerald “Em” Haywood are determined to tell the world, but they need proof that they have been in the presence of a UFO.

“I had the idea of ​​doing the big american movie of UFOs, a film of terror on flying saucers. And not just a flying saucer horror movie, but truly the quintessence. It’s a difficult genre to pull off, because it has this huge canvas that you have to take into account: the sky. Close Encounters of the Third Kind It is a great influence of mine in its scope and in its vision, but more than anything, in the ability of Steven Spielberg to make us feel that we are in the presence of something otherworldly”, describes Pelee, in the production notes of nope!

The film’s co-producer Ian Cooper endorses Pelee’s idea, stating that nope! must be one fiction have a balance between Science fiction and the horrorwhich has made other films to be blockbusters and may have a sure success with the audience.

“Obviously this is a horror movie, but it has a sci-fi concept. It was really important for us to feel the Balance and make sure it felt more horror than science fiction. At first, Jordan said “I’m hoping that people will look at the clouds after this movie the same way they looked at the ocean surface in Jaws (1975).” Even during filming, when we had actual clouds in the sky, I could imagine how disconcerting it would be to have that phobia,” adds Cooper.

nope! It already began its premiere in the United States in July, reaching a score of 82 percent approval by the professional criticism and 68 percent by the audience. The film will be released on August 25 in Mexico.

Rescue African American Achievement in nope!

As is characteristic of his films, Pelee gives prominence and direct support to make stories visible that are connected with African Americansthis because he himself is part of said community. In nope!the story revolves around how, despite the fact that OJ and Em come from a family tradition of raising horses for stuntmen, from the beginning of the cinematography they are not recognized for this achievement, in addition to the fact that they have a rocky personal relationship in which they fail to interact emotionally.

“At its core, this film is about a brother and a sister, and their ability to go from a place where they don’t connect to a place where they understand each other and recognize that they’ve always seen each other. The film is about the show and our addiction to the show, and the fact that we are attracted to it. But it’s also about our inner need to be seen, to be recognized for who we are and who we are,” adds Pelee.

