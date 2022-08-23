Holy Fvck, the new album by Demi Lovato – The Mohican

(by Editorial staff)

The new album by Demi Lovato, the eighth, is called Holy Fvck. Composed of 16 tracks, it is a sonic journey based on rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates a sincere and ironic retrospective of her personal life experiences. In making it “I wanted to explore the dichotomy we all face between ideas and feelings: between good and evil, holy and evil, anger and love. The album is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and ends with recovering who I am. It gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and to find the joy I lacked when making music. It’s cathartic and grounded, but also exhilarating and fun. I don’t know where I will be in life in a year, or in five or ten years – but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I’m damn proud of it. I hope everyone who hears it is too, ”says Demi.

Demi Lovato is a New York Times Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actress, supporter and best-selling author. She became known for her talent on screen and soon after she became a musical phenomenon due to her remarkable vocal prowess. With an audience of over 215 million people on social media and nearly 30 billion earned streams worldwide, Demi won over audiences with a powerful voice and writing skills. From the ballad ‘Skyscraper’, to the catchy ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ and the timeless queer anthem ‘Cool for the Summer’, Demi’s discography proves that their musicality knows no bounds, with an approach that mixes genres like pop, R&B , rock, soul and more. Through numerous sold out tours, Demi has brought her music to venues around the world with an undeniable stage presence, with live performances such as the interpretation of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl. LIV and the powerful debut of their single ‘Anyone’ at the 62nd Grammy Awards that garnered everyone’s acclaim.

With seven studio albums to her credit, all in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and four boasting over a billion streams on Spotify, Demi has just released her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, a sonic journey based on rock roots. and pop-punk where Demi shows a sincere but ironic retrospective of her own life experiences. Authenticity and vulnerability are the main characters of his transformative growth that he wanted to bring in two famous documentaries, Simply Complicated of 2017 and Dancing with the Devil of 2021. Demi is Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with particular attention to communities vulnerable around the world. Throughout her career, several awards and accolades, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, an Alma Award, a Latin American Music Award and a Glaad Vanguard Award for actively serving of the LGBTQ + community. Demi also received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations.