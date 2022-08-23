Hollywood rescues jewels of African-American cinema from oblivion

From the first productions of “racial cinema” for segregated theaters in the 1920s to the success of “blaxploitation” in the 1970s, African-American cinema is the protagonist of an exhibition in which the Oscar Museum remembers the stars and directors forgotten by the big Hollywood studios.

Under the title of Regeneration: Afro-American cinema 1898-1971, the Hollywood Academy inaugurates an ambitious journey through the hidden history of the seventh art in the period in which a good number of filmmakers worked independently, sometimes clandestinely, to shoot stories that would reflect the black community in the United States.

The exhibition captures key moments in the history of African-American cinema that were either ignored by the major Hollywood studios and the public at the time or have been long forgotten.

Long before Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, or even Sidney Poitier, generations of black filmmakers played a key role in shaping American cinema and combating racial stereotypes.

“Black people have been present in the cinema since its very beginning. Now, for the first time, we can admire its history in all its richness and exuberance”, said the director and producer Ava DuVernay (Selma), during the presentation of the exhibition.

Despite what a first description might suggest, the museum has tried to move away from pure political vindication in the collection of scenes, posters, scripts and costumes that it has put together. The tour opens with a kiss. The one recorded by Saint Sutlle and Gertie Brown for a scene from the short film Something Good – Negro Kiss from 1898, considered the first show of affection between an African-American couple shot on film.

The shy show of affection between the two interpreters marked a turning point when it came to representing the African-American population without the stereotypes and prejudices that prevailed at the time. And although the film fell into oblivion, in 2016 a copy was found in the US and later another in Norway.

From then on, a genre emerged, known as “racial cinema”, by which independent production companies began to shoot films specifically for African-American audiences.

The first company that opted for this type of tape, The Lincoln Motion Picture, opened in Los Angeles in 1916, “apart from the Hollywood studios” and seeking financing in alternative ways, Raúl Guzmán, one of the commissioners, reminded Efe. from the museum.

“They were shown in independent theaters or at special times for African-American viewers. Also in churches and community centers. They became very popular,” he added.

In the midst of racial segregation, the plots of many of these films told stories of overcoming such as The Colored American Winning His Suit (1916), whose protagonist was a freed slave who bought land from his owner, but also fulfilled one of the main functions of cinema: evasion.

“There were many themes: dramas, mysteries, horror movies… and a great interest in religious-type plots. They also showed more complex characters than those that appeared in Hollywood cinema”, explained the curator.

However, the poor conservation of many of the celluloids has led to promotional posters being, in most cases, the only sign that this type of cinema existed.

Other galleries remember the names of people like Josephine Baker, the first black actress to star in a blockbuster (Siren of the Tropics in 1927), or the Nicholas Brothers, whose dance for Stormy Weather (1943) is considered one of the best musical numbers of the history of cinema.

Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win the Oscar for best actor for Lilies of the Field, in 1964, also has a relevant place in the tour.

His victory, in the midst of the fight for Civil Rights, coincided with a stage in which the big studios saw their monopoly disappear in favor of television, while the purchasing power and freedom of the black community increased.

This is how “blaxploitation” arose at the beginning of the 70s, a boom with which films directed and starring black filmmakers began to enjoy larger budgets, promotion and commercial exhibition, thanks to promoters such as Gordon Parks, Melvin Van Peebles and Ossie Davis.

The exhibition fits in with the tone of a museum, inaugurated a year ago, in which the institution in charge of delivering the Oscars not only celebrates its most successful films, but also recognizes its mistakes, embarrassments or unfairly ignored works.

“Since we began to prepare the galleries, it was always important to rescue people from the cinema who were forgotten,” said Guzmán.

Neither caricatures nor stereotypes

“Are you ready to hear a secret? We blacks have always been present in American cinema, from its very beginning. Not as caricatures and stereotypes but as creators, innovators and as an avid audience,” Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay said at a press event.

“We should have seen it a lot sooner, but this is the day this starts.”

Regeneration is the second largest temporary exhibition to be featured at the Academy Museum, opened last September, seven years later than planned, by the organization behind the Oscars.

Exhibits include tap shoes worn by the Nicholas Brothers, a trumpet played by Louis Armstrong and costumes worn by Sammy Davis Jr in Porgy and Bess.

Planning for the exhibit began in 2016, when curators dug through the Academy’s extensive archives and found the first posters promoting films with an “all-black cast” or “a great movie with only black stars.”

“I was surprised because I didn’t know about these films before I started working on the exhibition,” Doris Berger, co-curator, told AFP.

“I wondered why we don’t know about this. We should know!”