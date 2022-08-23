hits Barcelona with an explosive look, dyed blonde

Pep Guardiola he coincided in Barça with Juan Carlos Unzué as goalkeeper. Now the former player suffers from ALS and on Wednesday they play a charity match between Barça and Manchester City at the Camp Nou to raise funds in the fight against this disease. Guardiola is already at his house in Pedralbes, in Catalonia, and enjoyed Girona’s victory at home from the box with Ferran Soriano.



Pep Guardiola in GironaEFE

The one who has also taken advantage of the stay in Barcelona is her eldest daughter, the instagramer Mary Guardiola. She has gone through her reference hairdresser, New Look, where celebrities like Helena Garcia Melero, Laia Ferrer or Sílvia Abril go. She has tagged the beauty salon with a photo of a totally blonde Maria. A tint that totally suits you in summer. Write “bronder and blonder”: tanned and blonder.



Maria Guardiola Instagram

As the photo is not clear enough, it has been recorded inside the car, with a seatbelt walking around Barcelona listening to Graig David. The video is a close-up of the fashion expert that places her as one of the most photogenic in Catalonia. The eldest daughter, at 21 yearsshe is very pretty. Video and audio:



Mary Guardiola



Maria Guardiola totally blonde on Ig

It is a mix between his father, Pep Guardiola, his mother Cristina Serra with touches of Julia Roberts. Fabulous. path of the 400 thousand followersa figure that already allows her to live on that, she started the summer getting blonde highlights and now she is platinum blonde.

Goodbye, dark-haired Maria Guardiola. Hello, blonde Maria Guardiola.

The mental image that we all had of the Catalan resident in Manchester is history. It’s not like that. Her hair, those that are cared for with such care in top hairdressers in Barcelona, ​​are experiencing a new stage. Goodbye, Maria de brunette. Hello, Maria in blonde. She has changed sides in the blink of an eye, now she leaves even some darker streaks, he wanted them to maintain a bond with his former self. The tests of this jump are visible in their networks, and very celebrated, of course. Her fans find her ideal and never tire of repeating it. Praise is the predominant note. She, yes, played with an advantage. Why? Because everything suits him.









From brunette to blonde intern for one in between. All the phases of the mutation but preserving the essence. She is the influencer of the moment. No other Catalan surpasses her. Follow.

She does not have a boyfriend

His relationship with the footballer Delle Ali has ended, they no longer follow each other on Instagram and they no longer appear together. According to the tabloid that took the photos, “Dele and Maria didn’t seem to have any worries. They didn’t mind being seen kissing in front of the disc jockey booth. It was full of party people watching. All tables reserved and full. They were together, in a group and in a cozy atmosphere. They looked like newlyweds.” In their networks they look good, but separately.