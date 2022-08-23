Hilary and Chelsea Clinton meet Kim Kardashian and women who inspire

This visual material is based on the best-selling book on the list of New York Times, The Book of Gutsy Womenthe docuseries features Hillary Y Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with women artists, activists, leaders and everyday heroines.

All of them have become pioneers and show what it really means to be brave. So at Clinton they are joined by some of her personal heroines, extraordinary and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and the world.

With a road trip mother and daughter will get to know each other better and also their guests, among which stand out kim kardashian, Megan Thee StallionDr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, kate hudson, symone (known as Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (known as Contra Points) and many more.”

between the talks Hilary is questioned about her decision to “stay” in her marriage, despite the controversy of Bill with Monica Lewiskiy, the ex The first lady was very honest in saying that the fact that she had made that decision, not to leave her husband, “would not necessarily have worked for everyone.”